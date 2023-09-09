'Drug driver' arrested in Lamboghini told officers that he was on the way to his wedding

Greater Manchester Police collared the driver after reports came to them about recklessness from the supercar motorist. Picture: GMP

By Chay Quinn

A drug driver in a Lamborghini who was stopped in Manchester told arresting officers that he was on the way to be married.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Greater Manchester Police collared the driver after reports came to them about recklessness from the supercar motorist.

When they attended the scene at Green Lane, Bolton, the driver insisted that he needed to leave as he was on the way to be married.

Read More: Escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife arrested by plain-clothes officer in Chiswick after four days on the run

Despite the claim, the officers made the motorist take a drugs test - which he subsequently failed leading to his arrest.

On their TwitterL "After complaints from the public regarding the manner of driving of a Lamborghini, it was stopped by #RPTF patrol on Green lane Bolton.

"Driver stated he was on the way to his wedding! Unfortunately, the vows will have to wait as he failed a drug test and was then arrested #fatal4."

The black Lambo was pictured on the street by the force, who gloated at their success.