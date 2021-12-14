Lateral flow tests unavailable on Government website for second day

14 December 2021, 10:46 | Updated: 14 December 2021, 11:48

Lateral flow tests are still not available on the Government website
Lateral flow tests are still not available on the Government website. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Lateral flow tests are unavailable to be ordered via the Government website for the second day running.

A message on the site on Tuesday morning said there were no tests available for home delivery, despite reassurances that people would be able to order more tests after issues on Monday.

It comes as, from today, fully vaccinated contacts of a positive case in England are required to take daily lateral flow tests for a week.

READ MORE: Home Covid tests unavailable and NHS jab booking system crashes amid new rules

EXPLAINED: Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) insisted there was no shortage of tests, adding more should be available for home delivery every few hours.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has also said there is no shortage, adding yesterday that the issue is with delivery.

A UKHSA spokesperson said today: "We are issuing record numbers of rapid test kits to people’s homes across the country, with 1.6 million tests – 230,000 boxes – distributed just yesterday.

"We are urgently working to further expand our delivery capacity so more people can order tests.

"Everyone who needs a lateral flow test can also collect them at their local pharmacy, some community sites and some schools and colleges."

Meanwhile, Mr Javid on Monday reassured MPs in Parliament that he has agreed new delivery arrangements with Amazon and others to address the problem.

He told the Commons: "I can reassure this House that the UK has sufficient lateral flow tests to see us through the coming weeks.

"If anyone finds they are unable to get a kit online, they should check the website the following day or pop down to their local pharmacy and pick up a kit."

Mr Javid insisted there are "tens of millions" of tests available.

He said the "the limiting factor" is the ability to deliver the tests, branding the current arrangements with Royal Mail alone as "not enough".

"There are new arrangements that I've reached with Amazon and other delivery methods," he added.

Boris Johnson was asked about potential supply issues during a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington in west London, and told broadcasters there is a "ready supply".

The Prime Minister said the demand seen shows "that people are doing the sensible thing, and getting tests".

Labour deputy leader, Angela Rayner, accused the Government of being "reckless" over its "inability to procure properly and plan for civil contingencies".

She tweeted: "Boris Johnson has his priorities in the wrong place."

The daily testing approach replaces the requirement for double-jabbed people identified as a contact of someone with Omicron to isolate.

New regulations are also set to be put to a debate and vote in the Commons today on the NHS Covid Pass becoming mandatory for entry into clubs and other large gatherings - but with a negative home test as an alternative for the unvaccinated.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Savannah Brockhill and Frankie Smith were found guilty over the death of Star Hobson

Star, 1, murdered by mum's partner after 'shambolic' social services response

The PM is triggering Plan B measures in a bid to tackle rising cases of the Omicron variant.

PM faces rebellion from 70 Tory MPs over Covid Plan B measures

The needle-free vaccine would target new variants

New needle-free Covid vaccine being trialled in UK

The Met Police have released an image of a man they would like to identify following the sexual assault of a young girl in North Finchley.

Manhunt after girl, 11, snatched from London bus stop and sexually assaulted

Insulate Britain members are due in the High Court on Tuesday.

Second group of Insulate Britain activists could face jail for disruptive M25 protests

Nicola Payne went missing 30 years ago.

Family of Nicola Payne who disappeared 3 decades ago say her case is more relevant than ever
The Deputy Prime Minister told Nick Ferrari about his plans to overhaul human rights laws to prevent "abuses of the system"

Raab: New Human Rights reforms will 'strengthen British rights' with 'common sense'

Boris Johnson has issued an appeal to members of the public to step forward to assist the Covid booster jab programme

PM appeals for 'tens of thousands' of volunteers to help Covid booster jab roll out

The Prime Minister looks certain to be hit by the biggest Tory rebellion in a House of Commons vote since he became Conservative leader

Analysis: Tory rebellion over Covid restrictions is political gold-dust for Labour

A man received up to 10 Covid jabs in a day, it has been reported

'Unbelievably selfish' man gets Covid vaccine 'up to 10 times in one day'

All adults are able to get the Covid booster jabs.

Huge demand for Covid boosters as all adults in England become eligible

Sir Keir said he will back Plan B measures

Starmer: Labour will vote for Plan B as it's 'our patriotic duty'

Harry Dunn was killed after a car crashed into his motorbike outside US military base RAF Croughton

Anne Sacoolas to face UK court charged with Harry Dunn's death by dangerous driving

Covid passports for large venues will be mandatory from Wednesday

Covid passes: Health Secretary confirms three jabs will be needed to be 'fully vaccinated'

Sajid Javid said experts believe 200,000 infections a day are happening as Omicron spreads

'No Covid variant has spread this fast': Fears Omicron helping infect 200,000 people daily

There have been problems with the supply of lateral flow tests, which are supposed to be freely available

Covid-19: Where can I order a lateral flow test?

Latest News

See more Latest News

China Nanking Memorial

Anger as Hong Kong primary school shows pupils film of Nanking Massacre
Midwest Tornadoes

US inspectors launch probe into Amazon warehouse collapse during tornado
George Floyd Officer Trial

Ex-US police officer Chauvin expected to plead guilty in Floyd civil rights case
The front steps of a house which are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky

Thousands without heat or water after tornadoes kill dozens in US
People register for a Covid-19 vaccination in Soweto

South African president ‘reiterates vaccine call’ as he self-isolates with Covid
Divers work on the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej following the collision

One dead, one missing after cargo ship collision off Sweden

People protest in Khartoum in Sudan

Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters

Former Spanish king Juan Carlos

Swiss drop case linked to Saudi funds for ex-Spanish king

Boris Johnson has said he 'broke no rules' over the 'thing with the Zoom call'

Boris quiz: PM insists 'I certainly broke no rules' over 'the thing with the Zoom call'
Firefighters and rescuers search for survivors following the explosion

Death toll rises to seven in Sicily gas leak blast

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and who has to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation

Former Labour voter 'very impressed' by Sir Keir Starmer after address to nation
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/12 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari loved this call

Listeners loved this blind caller and his talking microwave which left Nick laughing
The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

David Lammy: Boris Johnson's credibility is shot! He needs to explain himself
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Omicron will get through the UK population pretty quickly' JCVI member warns
Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' amid surge

Jeremy Corbyn: Labour 'need to be clearer on policies' despite surge
Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses

Govt in 'oceans of poo' amid Christmas party scandal, Tory MP confesses
Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'

Natasha Devon's blistering review of the PM's 'tidal wave of scandals'
Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules

Maajid Nawaz blasts No10's alleged double standards on Covid rules
'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

'Shut up the lot of you!': Caller stands in support of Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police