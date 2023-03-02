Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook

By Kit Heren

A body found in the search for Laurel Aldridge has been identified as the sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook.

The 62-year-old sister-in-law of actor Mackenzie Crook was reported missing from her home in the village of Walberton, near Arundel in West Sussex, on February 14.

Following an 11-day search, police said on Saturday that a body was found in the Tortington Lane area of the town. Ms Aldridge, 62, was last spotted leaving home in Walberton, near Arundel, on February 14.

Formal identification has now taken place, Sussex Police confirmed on Thursday.

Best known for his roles in The Office and Pirates of the Caribbean, Crook, 51, described Laurel Aldridge's disappearance as "out of character" in a TV interview, with police describing her state as "vulnerable".

Describing the search as "bleak, Mr Crook told LBC's Rebecca Brady last week" "We've been checking woodlands and back gardens, we've been flyering, postering and we've really found nothing".

Describing how searchers have been "clutching at straws" since her disappearance, Crook noted that helicopters had joined the hunt for Mrs Aldridge on Monday.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the force said: "Sadly the body of a woman has been found in the Tortington Lane area of Arundel. "At this stage, the family of missing Laurel Aldridge have been informed and we are seeking to confirm the identity of the woman."