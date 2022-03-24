Lavrov's stepdaughter Polina Kovaleva among new Russian sanctions

24 March 2022, 11:13

Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter has been sanctioned
Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov's stepdaughter has been sanctioned. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

New sanctions have been slapped on the Russian elite, including the step-daughter of Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Russian anti-corruption activists led by jailed dissident Alexei Navalny had called for Polina Kovaleva, 26, to be sanctioned due to her family connection to the regime.

She made headlines in the UK after the invasion of Russia, when it emerged her mother Svetlana Polyakova is considered an "unofficial wife" of Lavrov's.

He is one of the most prominent figures in Vladimir Putin's regime, parroting Kremlin propaganda about the war in Ukraine, falsely declaring it to be run by neo-Nazis.

Read more: Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

Read more: 'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

"The UK has already sanctioned over 1,000 individuals and businesses since Russia's invasion of Ukraine," foreign secretary Liz Truss said.

"Today, I announce 65 more including the Wagner Group of mercenaries, Foreign Minister Lavrov's step-daughter and the CEO of Russia's largest bank."

It emerged Ms Kovaleva, a graduate of Loughborough University and Imperial, bought a luxury flat near Kensington High Street worth £4.4 million, when she was 21, without taking out a mortgage.

Activists at Mr Navalny's FBK organisation raised questions over how she managed that, saying her mother is unemployed and her biological father is not tremendously wealthy.

Read more: Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Read more: Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Her mother is thought to be in a relationship with Lavrov. The foreign minister has been married to Maria Lavrova since the 1970s but the FKB's investigation chief Maria Pevchikh claimed Svetlana is the "actual wife".

It is unclear if Ms Kovaleva is still in London.

Joining her on the sanctions list is Eugen Shvidler, the billionaire oil tycoon, Oleg Tinkov, who founded Tinkoff bank, and Herman Gref, the CEO of Sberbank, Russia's largest bank.

The Foreign Office announced on Thursday it was targeting industries that are helping the invasion of Ukraine, including Russian Railways and Kronshtadt, a defence firm which is the main supplier of drones.

Financial firms including Alfa Bank have been hit, as has Alrosa, the world's largest diamond producer.

Paramilitary company Wagner Group has also been hit. Mercenaries working for the firm have been active in Ukraine and countries in Africa and are seen as effectively forming Putin’s private army.

Galina Danilchenko, who Russia installed as mayor in Melitopol, a city it has occupied in the invasion, is also one of the targets.

In total, 59 people and groups have been struck.

Earlier on Thursday, Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he was looking into whether the West can go after Russia’s gold reserves and wants to encourage more action as he meets with Nato leaders in Brussels.

"We need to do more. And so we need to do more economically, can we do more to stop him using his gold reserves for instance, in addition to his cash reserves?" he said.

"What can we do more to sanction SWIFT? And then we need to do more to give the Ukrainians military support."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rishi Sunak has increased the National Insurance threshold as part of his spring budget

What is the new National Insurance threshold and what is the new rate?

The Queen is hoping to attend a thanksgiving to Prince Philip

Queen 'hopes' to attend Prince Philip memorial service after missing engagements

Breaking
Peter Hebblethwaite answered questions in front of the Transport Committee and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Select Committee

P&O Ferries boss admits firm 'chose' to break the law by sacking 800 workers

Russia has banned Google News for "spreading disinformation" .

Russia bans Google News for 'spreading disinformation' about invasion of Ukraine

Putin is at risk of rebellion from his FSB security service, it's been claimed

Putin 'risks rebellion' from his security service which is 'furious' over Ukraine invasion

Hundreds of Londoners gather at Hackney Town Hall for a solidarity rally supporting Child Q

Two officers involved in Child Q strip search removed from frontline duties

Boris Johnson compared Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Winston Churchill

'He's not the lion but he gives the roar': Boris compares Zelenskyy to Churchill

TfL is being prosecuted over the incident.

Croydon tram crash: TfL to be prosecuted over 'health and safety failings'

Exclusive
The Prime Minister was speaking exclusively to LBC

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

Exclusive
Boris Johnson says Putin has already crossed red lines in attacking civilians

Boris wants to punish Putin by going for Russia's gold as 'he already crossed red lines'

Prince William spoke out against slavery

Slavery 'was abhorrent and should never have happened' William says after protests

The UK is set to provide more weaponry to Ukraine, including NLAW anti-tank launchers

UK to send more missiles to Ukraine as Boris declares 'Putin is already failing'

Rishi Sunak is being urged to take more action against the cost of living crisis

Tory MPs urge Sunak to cut taxes quicker as living standards set to plummet

Madeleine Albright has died at the age 85

Madeleine Albright: First female US secretary of state dies aged 85

An upmarket London tennis club has been branded "woke lefty loonies" after a transgender row exploded

'Tennis club goes woke': Trans row after upmarket club dumps female membership option

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Trench Town, the birthplace of reggae music, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 22, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate and Will mocked over 'tone deaf' photo as Jamaican PM suggests ditching monarchy

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky urges Nato to provide ‘military assistance without limitations’
Switzerland Falling Deaths

Three adults and child killed after fall from Swiss seven-storey building
Sweden Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky asks for help rebuilding Ukraine in address to Swedish parliament
Switzerland Falling Deaths

Four found dead at bottom of seven-storey building in Switzerland
North Korea carried out a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile

South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea 'ICBM launch'
Soldiers hold shovels as they preparing to head to the crash site of China Eastern flight 5735

Search area widened for second black box after China Eastern plane crash
Kim Jong Un

North Korea fires suspected missile into sea

Russia Ukraine War

Volodymyr Zelensky calls for worldwide demonstrations on Thursday
Russia Ukraine War UN Humanitarian

UN Security Council defeats Russian resolution on Ukraine crisis
Obit Albright

Former US secretary of state Madeleine Albright dies aged 85

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ring Rishi | Watch again

Ring Rishi with Iain Dale | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 23/03 | Watch again

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'

Martin Lewis: Rishi's Spring Statement 'peanuts compared to cost of living crisis'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question 23/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 22/03 | Watch again

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Russia's barbaric siege

Mariupol resident shares harrowing account of Putin's barbaric siege
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/03 | Watch again

Dean Dunham: Eight consumer rights you need to know about in 2022

Dean Dunham: What to hope for in Sunak's Spring Statement amid 'perfect financial storm'
PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip, broadcaster says

PM is 'having a good Ukraine' and 'wants to keep momentum going' with Kyiv trip
Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 21/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police