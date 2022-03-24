Exclusive

Boris Johnson: It is 'beyond satire' Russia would be allowed to host Euro 2028

By EJ Ward

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is "beyond satire" that Russia would be allowed to host the Euro 2028 tournament.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast the PM reacted to the news Russia have declared an interest in rivalling the UK and Ireland for the right to host Euro 2028 despite their current ban from international football.

The Prime Minister told Nick it was "beyond satire that any football organisation, no matter how bonkers, would want to give Russia, in the present circumstances the right to host a tournament."

Branding the idea "beyond comprehension," Mr Johnson told Nick he "can't believe it's really a runner."

Russian clubs and national teams are currently suspended by FIFA and UEFA over the country's invasion of Ukraine, pending the outcome of an appeal by the Football Union of Russia to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, that has not stopped the union's executive committee giving its backing for a bid for 2028 and 2032, with the deadline for expressions of interest set for Wednesday.

A post on the union's official website outlined a number of results from Wednesday's executive committee meeting which included to "support the decision to declare interest in hosting the European Championship 2028 or 2032 in Russia".

Reports from Russia had earlier quoted an executive committee member, Sergey Anokhin, indicating an interest in bidding for the tournaments.