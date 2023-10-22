Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

22 October 2023, 13:32 | Updated: 22 October 2023, 13:52

LBC announces week of guest presenters
LBC announces week of guest presenters. Picture: LBC
LBC

By LBC

LBC announces week of guest presenters - Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, Carol Vorderman, Ben Wallace and Sajid Javid lead Britain’s conversation from Monday September 23.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC is set to welcome some of Britain’s top political figures and broadcasters to guest-present its popular mid-morning programme next week.

Wes Streeting, Angela Rayner, Carol Vorderman, Ben Wallace and Sajid Javid will each present one of the 10am to 1pm slots from Monday 23 to Friday October 27, while James O’Brien is on holiday.

You can listen live on Global Player

The programmes will be broadcast live on LBC and on Global Player, Global’s news and entertainment hub.

  • Monday 23rd October: Wes Streeting
  • Tuesday 24th October: Angela Rayner
  • Wednesday 25th October: Carol Vorderman
  • Thursday 26th October: Ben Wallace
  • Friday 27th October: Sajid Javid
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights
Listen to LBC on Global Player: Podcasts, news and radio highlights. Picture: Global Player

During these turbulent times, both internationally and at home, this will be a timely opportunity to hear from four of Britain’s most straight-talking and experienced MPs, who will bring their unique insight, in-depth knowledge and wealth of political experience to LBC.

They will be joined by the popular and outspoken broadcaster and author Carol Vorderman, who will host her LBC programme on Wednesday October 25.

Across the week, LBC listeners will have the opportunity to speak directly to the five presenters and challenge them on the big issues that matter.

Conservative MP and former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, and MP and former Cabinet member Sajid Javid will both make their radio-presenting debut on LBC, while Angela Rayner and Wes Streeting return following their debuts in recent months.

They will join the stellar line-up of broadcasting talent on LBC, which has just marked its 50th anniversary, including Nick Ferrari, James O’Brien, Shelagh Fogarty, Tom Swarbrick, Andrew Marr, Iain Dale, David Lammy, Sangita Myska and Rachel Johnson.

LBC is available across the UK on Global Player, DAB digital radio and TV, at LBC.co.uk and in London on 97.3 FM.

