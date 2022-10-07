Dean Dunham 9pm - 10pm
Tory and Labour voters 'united' against mini Budget but clash on other things including Boris Johnson, LBC finds
7 October 2022, 20:28
Tory and Labour voters are united in their opposition to the mini Budget but disagree on other things - including whether they want Boris Johnson back, a focus group organised by LBC has suggested.
The News Agents teamed up with research group More in Common to get a representative group together in South Swindon - a marginal seat - to find out why Labour has such a significant lead over the Tories in the polls.
The group revealed differing opinions on the leaders of the major parties, but a shared opposition to Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget.
Watch the full video below.