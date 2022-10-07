Tory and Labour voters 'united' against mini Budget but clash on other things including Boris Johnson, LBC finds

A focus group hosted by LBC's Lewis Goodall investigated the reasons behind Labour's lead in the polls. Picture: LBC

By Daisy Stephens

Tory and Labour voters are united in their opposition to the mini Budget but disagree on other things - including whether they want Boris Johnson back, a focus group organised by LBC has suggested.

The News Agents teamed up with research group More in Common to get a representative group together in South Swindon - a marginal seat - to find out why Labour has such a significant lead over the Tories in the polls.

The group revealed differing opinions on the leaders of the major parties, but a shared opposition to Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget.

Watch the full video below.