Exclusive

Lebanese ambassador calls for ceasefire as Iran fires hundreds of missiles at Israel

1 October 2024, 20:07

Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv
Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

By Will Conroy

The Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Kingdom has said “diplomacy should prevail before it’s too late” after Iran fired around 200 missiles towards Israel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Footage has shown missiles flying over Jordan with other images showing missiles in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv as Iran said it launched "tens" of missiles at Israel.

It comes as Israeli troops operate within Lebanese borders. IDF special forces have been deployed to ‘dismantle’ Hezbollah’s military capabilities “preventing it from carrying out another Oct 7-style attack”, the IDF said.

Hezbollah, which translates to "The Party of God", has had its militants trained by Iran and is regarded as an Iranian proxy.

Iran launches attack on Israel as missiles seen in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv
Iran launches attack on Israel as missiles seen in the skies above the city of Tel Aviv. Picture: Getty

Amid fears of further escalation, Rami Mortada, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Kingdom has told Andrew Marr on LBC that “reason and diplomacy should prevail”.

On whether Israel’s advances could destroy Lebanon, Mr Mortada said: “Already they are destroying, when you have more than 500 people killed on the same day and they are all civilians.

“The only way that the concerns should be addressed is through diplomatic ways. So I think before it's too late, before the region enters into a fully irreversible destabilising path I think reason should prevail and diplomacy should prevail.”

Rami Mortada, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Kingdom has said “reason and diplomacy should prevail”
Rami Mortada, the Ambassador of Lebanon to the United Kingdom has said “reason and diplomacy should prevail”. Picture: LBC

IDF forces have been operating from inside Lebanon’s borders ‘for months,’ an IDF military spokesman said.

Israeli special forces have carried out more than 70 operations in southern Lebanon over the last year, it has been reported.

A special operations squad of between 20 and 40 soldiers has been working in border areas uncovering tunnel shafts, weapons, operational posts and storage facilities.

Mr Mortada has called for a 21-day ceasefire to allow diplomatic conversations to be held and for displaced people on each side of the conflict to be returned.

However, he believes the intentions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to inflict “strategic change in the region” which he says is “totally destabilising”.

Mr Mortada believes the intentions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to inflict “strategic change in the region”
Mr Mortada believes the intentions of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to inflict “strategic change in the region”. Picture: Alamy

He told Andrew: “The UK, US, France and others - 15 nations - are calling for a 21 day ceasefire in Lebanon and during these 21 days we would intend to embark into negotiations where all concerns would be addressed.

“If it's about the 60,000 displaced Israelis we also have today 1 million displaced Lebanese, so all these grievances should be on the table and (we should) come out with a suitable diplomatic arrangement.

“However, I would say the real war aim of Israel is not bringing back its population. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the real war aim is to inflict strategic change in the region and I think that is totally destabilising.”

Read more: Eight people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

Read more: Iran unleashes 200 missiles on Israel, as civilians urged to get to shelter and air raid sirens sound

Despite saying he did not justify the Iranian missiles into Israel, Mr Mortada said “you would expect these things” based on Israel’s actions in a “volatile and already dangerous region”.

The Lebanese ambassador said: “Well we've always said that Israel war mongering will open a pandora box in the region - a region which was already volatile and already dangerous.

“So the current Israeli operation is adding an extra layer of complexity and you would expect these things, without justifying it’s just about explaining.

He added: “It's not my role to comment about Iranian war tactics but what I'm saying is that when you start a war you should expect - especially in this region that is very complex.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Sir Keir Starmer has warned that the Middle East is 'on the brink' in a televised Downing Street address following Iran's missile attack on Israel.

'The region is on the brink': Starmer warns against escalation in Downing Street address after Iran missile attack

Sean "Diddy" Combs

120 people accuse Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs of sexual misconduct, lawyer says

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has called for a ceasefire in the Middle East after a call with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu - as the IDF vows retaliation for Iran's ballistic missile attack.

Starmer calls for Middle East ceasefire after call with Netanyahu - as Israel vows retaliation for Iran missile attack

Christmas decoration in Caracas

It’s Christmas in Venezuela in October – by order of the president

Exclusive
David Beckham and Prince William have welcomed two state-of-the-art helicopters to the London Air Ambulance fleet - after a mammoth £16 million fundraising appeal supported by LBC listeners.

David Beckham and Prince William welcome state-of-the-art London air ambulances after £16 million fundraiser

Israeli soldiers on an armoured vehicle

Iran has launched missile strike on Israel, says Israeli military

Israel has vowed that the Iranian missile attack will have consequences

Israel warns it will 'respond powerfully' TONIGHT following Iran's missile barrage of amid fears of wider war

Claudia Sheinbaum waving from a car

Claudia Sheinbaum is sworn in as Mexico’s first female president

Exclusive
A rocket crash landed in Jordan

Missile fired by Iran at Israel crashes on street in Jordan, leaving locals terrified

The Glasgow-based television personality took to Instagram to reveal the damage done

Gogglebox star slams 'reckless driver' for 'faking heart attack' after writing off car in collision outside home

Emergency services in the aftermath of the attack

Six people killed and seven wounded in terror attack in Israel, authorities say

Iran has launched an attack on Israel, with at least one rocket (R) falling on Jordan

Iran unleashes 200 missiles on Israel, as civilians urged to get to shelter and air raid sirens sound

The man was arrested outside the House of Lords

Man arrested after being caught with bow and arrow outside House of Lords

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher 'seen in public for first time' since horror ski crash in 2013 as he 'attends daughter's wedding'

The white moon Charon, with a distinctive reddish cap

Nasa detects traces of carbon dioxide on surface of Pluto’s largest moon

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Desperate appeal to find missing boy, 7, and his mother who 'may have altered her appearance'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Two people hug during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers on Defenders Day in Ukraine

At least six killed by suspected Russian artillery strike on Ukrainian market

Debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

Desperation and exhaustion in North Carolina days after Hurricane Helene deluge

People watch as a helicopter drops water on flames in Sofiana village, about 88 miles west of Athens

Hundreds of firefighters battle wildfire raging in southern Greece for third day

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut

Iran preparing imminent missile attack on Israel, US warns

The European Central Bank next to the river Main, in Frankfurt, Germany

Inflation in Europe falls below 2%, opening way for faster rate cuts

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice is pregnant: Royal is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
The IDF released footage today showing troops entering a Hezbollah tunnel network in southern Lebanon

Israel carries out raids on Hezbollah terror targets as US warns of ‘imminent’ missile strike by Iran
Boris Johnson and Guto Harri.

Netherlands vaccine invasion plan was 'mad' and Boris Johnson 'done' with politics, says former Number 10 comms director
Two teens have pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 13-year-old boy in Oldbury

Two teens plead not guilty to murder after 'kind-hearted' boy, 13, stabbed to death at home in Oldbury

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit