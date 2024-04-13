Lee Anderson's Tory councillor wife suspended from party after appearing to campaign for Reform in Ashfield

Lee Anderson's wife has been suspended by the Conservative party after being allegedly spotted campaigning for her husband's party Reform UK. Picture: X/Alamy/Ashfield Conservatives

By Chay Quinn

Lee Anderson's wife has been suspended by the Conservative party after being allegedly spotted campaigning for her husband's party Reform UK.

An investigation into Tory councillor Sinead Anderson, 46, has been launched after Lee Anderson, Reform MP for Ashfield, posted a picture of her on X in which she appears to be campaigning for the rival party.

The photo shows a woman who looks like the Conservative councillor canvassing for Reform in Selston, Nottinghamshire.

A Tory spokeswoman said: "Mrs Anderson has been suspended pending investigation. The Conservative Party has a robust complaints process in place.

"This process is rightly a confidential one, so that complainants can come forward in confidence."

When approached for comment by the Sunday Mirror, which broke the story, Mr Anderson reportedly asked: "How do you know it's her?".

If Ms Anderson, who is a senior member of Nottinghamshire County Council, is found to have campaigned for a rival party, it would be a breach of party rules.

Ms Anderson has been contacted for comment.

It comes after the former Tory deputy chairman, who is now Reform's only MP following his defection from the Conservatives after losing the party whip, announced a non-aggression pact with a number of former party colleagues.

He said he would avoid campaigning in certain Tory constituencies due to friendships with Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw), Marco Longhi (Dudley North) and Nick Fletcher (Don Valley).

The move led to calls for Rishi Sunak to suspend Mr Fletcher from the party after the MP took to social media to endorse Mr Anderson as Ashfield's "greatest champion", adding he needs to be back in Westminster after the election.

It is understood that Mr Fletcher was spoken to by the Government's chief whip Simon Hart over the post on X.