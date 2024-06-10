Man 'armed with handgun' dies after ten-hour police siege in quiet residential street in Leeds

The incident took place in a quiet street in West Yorkshire. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

A man with a gun has died after a ten-hour stand-off with police on a residential street in Leeds.

Police were called to a domestic dispute at about 12.30pm on Sunday at a house in the Stanningley area of the West Yorkshire city.

They soon realised that the man had what they thought was a gun, and backed off to set up a cordon.

Armed police and negotiators came to the scene to bring the stand-off to an end. Local residents were told to stay indoors, and nearby roads were closed to traffic. Locals said that the road was normally very quiet and they had never seen anything like it.

At about 10.50pm - over ten hours later - officers went into the house and found the man suffering from a critical injury.

They took him to hospital but he died little over an hour later.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "A police operation that was ongoing at an address in Half Mile Green, Stanningley, Leeds, has concluded with the man involved being taken to hospital in a critical condition and later pronounced dead.

"At 12.36pm on Sunday, June 9, officers were called to a domestic-related incident at the property but withdrew on seeing a male at the address in possession of what appeared to be a handgun.

"A cordon was put in and various emergency service resources, including armed officers and police negotiators, attended the scene with the aim of bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

"At about 10.50pm, armed officers forced entry to the address, deploying distraction devices, and found the man critically injured. He was taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead shortly after midnight."

West Yorkshire Police also said that it had referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which it said was mandatory. The force has also launched an independent investigation.