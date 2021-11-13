Pictured: Grinning teen who murdered vulnerable man in nighttime horror attack

13 November 2021, 09:07 | Updated: 13 November 2021, 09:38

Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack
Bailey was sentenced to life for the violent attack. Picture: GMP

By Will Taylor

The mugshot of a grinning teenager who murdered a vulnerable man, found dead from dozens of stab wounds in a canal, has been released after he pleaded guilty.

Liam Bailey, 18, admitted murdering Scott Anderton, 33, whose body was found floating in a Greater Manchester waterway.

Police said the victim was subjected to an "extremely violent and callous" attack.

Harry Maher, 16, was found guilty of murder by a jury while Liam O’Brien, 17, was convicted of manslaughter.

Manchester Crown Court was told Mr Anderton, 33, from Leigh had the "tragic misfortune" of encountering the teenagers as he walked through the town centre at 4am on March 25.

He was carrying a plastic bag, wore a bobble hat and had only one shoe on as he encountered the group.

CCTV footage, released by Greater Manchester Police, shows him and the teenagers at the entrance to the Leeds and Liverpool canal in King Street.

Mr Anderton was murdered in March
Mr Anderton was murdered in March. Picture: GMP

At 4.30am, ripples on the water suggested Mr Anderton had gone into the canal after being assaulted in a 30 second attack.

A post mortem found he suffered 35 separate sharp force injuries, including chop and stab wounds, covering his body from the top of his head to his shins.

He tried to get hold of the bank to pull himself back out, but he lost consciousness and went into the water.

It emerged Bailey, who was also convicted of trying to rob a young man hours before Mr Anderton's murder, and O'Brien had returned to the canal later in the morning to film the police cordon.

Bailey also admitted inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 40-year-old man who suffered life-changing injuries in a late night attack in Leigh on September 1 2020.

Maher and O'Brien were also sentenced
Maher and O'Brien were also sentenced. Picture: GMP

Prosecutor Michael Brady QC said the victim, like Mr Anderton, was targeted because he was "vulnerable and alone".

O'Brien was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm in relation to the September 1 incident.

Bailey, of Leigh, was given a life sentence and told to serve a minimum of 23 years and four months in custody on Friday.

Maher, of Standish, got life with a minimum of 16 years before he can be considered for parole.

O'Brien, Leigh, was sentenced to 10 years' youth custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Liz Hopkinson said: "This was an extremely violent, callous and unprovoked attack that cost a man his life.

"They showed absolutely no remorse for their heinous actions, ignoring his cries for help, before watching him die in the canal.

"In a final act of evil they then returned to the scene of the crime to take videos.

"Thankfully due to the extensive CCTV inquiries we were able to quickly pinpoint their movements that evening and morning and established that all three of them had been with the victim and were involved in his death."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A man was killed in the stabbing

Man killed and pensioner in critical condition after West London stabbings

Nicola Sturgeon's government has put sanitary products in men's toilets

Scottish Government puts sanitary products in men's toilets for transgender staff

Boris Johnson has faith in an "ambitious outcome".

COP26: Climate crisis talks enter overtime with 'ambitious outcome in sight'

Steve Bannon was found in contempt of Congress.

Former Trump aide indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress

Britney declared Friday "the best day ever".

'Best day ever': Britney Spears' conservatorship terminated after 13 years

Glen de Vries after the Blue Origin flight on 13 October.

Glen de Vries: Man who flew to space with William Shatner dies in plane crash

Jailed: Scott Sutherland.

Paramedic who stole defibrillators from ambulance service and sold them on eBay is jailed

Building regulations for high-rise buildings have been under close scrutiny since the Grenfell disaster

Cladding crisis: Buildings may be constructed to deliberately avoid need for fire regulations
Gina Davidson asks if ministers will become the Avengers as Cop26 enters its own end game

Cop26 analysis: Talks enter the end game - will ministers become the Avengers?

The Met Police has said it won't be probing Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

Met Police: 'Insufficient grounds' to probe Tory 'cash for honours' allegations

New texts show Meghan's concern for Prince Harry

Fresh Meghan texts show her view Harry faced 'constant berating' from royals

Durham university held a zoom workshop, to provide students with advice on how to stay safe during sex work

'Horrific': Durham Uni criticised for offering students safe sex work course

Lorna Slater has said people should carry around their own 'fork and knife and spoon' to cut waste.

Carry knife and fork in your backpack for the climate, Scottish minister urges

A police officer intervened after the bus driver refused to let the girl board.

Driver refused to let desperate girl, 16, on last bus home due to health and safety

jj

Covid 'storm clouds' are gathering over Europe so get your vaccine booster, PM urges

British troops have been deployed to Poland amid tensions over migrants on the Belarus border

British troops deploy to Poland's border as migrant confrontation with Russia worsens

Latest News

See more Latest News

The family of Jack Lis has spoken out

Family of 10-year-old boy mauled to death by dog says life will 'never be the same'
David Henderson organised the flight that killed Argentinian striker Emiliano Sala

Businessman who organised flight that killed Emiliano Sala jailed
Tiernan Darnton confessed to the murder of Mary Gregory in a game with two friends

'Truth or dare' murderer sentenced to life for killing 94-year-old step-grandmother
Thousands of frustrated users are unable to access their emails and the video streaming service

Gmail, Google and YouTube outage leaves thousands of users unable to access services
According to Ms Mann, women remained working from home due to childcare difficulties

Chief economist warns working from home will damage women’s careers
The RNLI, as well as Border Force boats, brought around 1,000 people to the UK on Thursday

Brits 'have had enough' as record-breaking 1,200 migrants cross Channel in one day
Bharti Shahani was critically injured in the incident

22-year-old 'shining star' becomes ninth person to die after Astroworld crowd surge
Mark Carney said Greta Thunberg 'absolutely has catalysed' the youth climate movement.

'I am part of her movement': PM's COP26 adviser Mark Carney hails Greta Thunberg
Mark Carney the UK's Covid strategy looked more viable than other places, like China

UK can live with Covid better than countries like China, ex Bank of England boss says
The COP president gave a speech at the summit.

'Time is running out': Alok Sharma issues stark warning as COP26 end date looms

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: When is the two-minute silence and why is it held?
Countries around the world have agreed to limit global warming to 1.5C

Climate change: Why is 1.5C the magic number for controlling global warming?
Fully vaccinated travellers will be able to fly to the US from November 8

US announces details of Covid-19 travel requirements after November 8

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Father at 'his wit's end' after son's fourth A&E visit in three months

Father 'at his wit's end' after one-year-old son's fourth A&E visit in three months
Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family

Andrew Pierce gives take on Meghan Markle's experience with Royal Family
The Business Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Minister urges unjabbed care workers to 'reconsider' getting vaccinated
Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE

Israeli ambassador takes aim at 'extremist' protesters after being rushed away from LSE
Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers

Covid: 91-year-old Shelagh Fogarty caller delivers message to unvaccinated and deniers
Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/11 | Watch again

This was an epic monologue from James O'Brien

James O'Brien's epic catalogue of cronyism and corruption allegations against MPs
The JCVI member was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS staff 'blunt instrument', JCVI member says
'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'

'People are beginning to wonder whether Boris Johnson sometimes likes to disappear'
Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'out for all they can get'

Ex-MP takes aim at 'greedy' MPs who are 'just out for all they can get'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police