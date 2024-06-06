Two suspects charged with murder after father of three Lenny Scott shot dead in Lancashire

Two men have been charged with murder over the death of Lenny Scott (pictured). Picture: Handout

By Kit Heren

Two men have been charged with murder after a father of three was shot dead in Lancashire in February.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Elias Morgan, 34, of Highgate Street, Liverpool, and Anthony Cleary, 28, of Smithdown Lane, Liverpool, were charged with the murder of fellow Liverpudlian Lenny Scott, 33, on Thursday.

They have been remanded in custody and will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Friday.

A 29-year-old woman from Liverpool was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Mr Scott was shot at around 7.35pm on February 8 outside a gym on Peel Road in Skelmersdale.

Read more: Man, 33, dies following shooting in West Lancashire - as murder investigation launched

Read more: Man who pushed child, who discovered sexual abuse, off 100ft cliff guilty of attempted murder

DCS Pauline Stables speaks to LBC about the shooting

Emergency services attended the scene where they found him with serious gunshot wounds. Despite their best efforts, Mr Scott died later in hospital.

Five other people have been arrested, Lancashire Police said, and are currently on bail.

Anyone with any information has been asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1155 of 9th February.