Leonardo DiCaprio backs London Ulez expansion saying it will 'build a better, greener fairer London'

1 December 2022, 12:09

Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has given his support to the expansion of London's Ulez
Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has given his support to the expansion of London's Ulez. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Asher McShane

Hollywood megastar Leonardo DiCaprio has given his support to the expansion of the Ulez in London.

Leo, who backed the scheme originally when it was launched calling clean air a "human right" posted on Facebook: "London Mayor Sadiq Khan's decision to expand his flagship air quality policy, the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) will mean 5 million more people breathing cleaner air, and will help to build a better, greener, fairer London for everyone."

The star, who lives in California, said: "This is the kind of large-scale, decisive action we need to halve emissions this decade, coupled with the implementation of nature-based solutions."

"The expansion of the ULEZ will reduce the number of Londoners living in areas exceeding interim World Health Organization (WHO) targets for nitrogen dioxide (NO2) by 13 percent – including children at 145 schools."

Nick Rogers, GLA Conservatives transport spokesperson, said: "A millionaire in California who regularly travels by private jet might not understand the devastating cost of living impact Sadiq Khan’s Ulez expansion will have on people.

“But Londoners do, which is why an overwhelming majority voted against it in the consultation and the latest YouGov polling.

"Given the overwhelming reaction from Londoners against this decision, it is clear that Sadiq Khan’s Ulez plans have hit an iceberg and not even Leonardo DiCaprio can save him."

