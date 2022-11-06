Desperate hunt for missing rugby star and X Factor singer Levi Davis last seen in Barcelona

Levi Davis. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Bath Rugby club have issued an urgent appeal after player Levi Davis went missing in Barcelona more than a week ago.

The club issued an appeal for information about the whereabouts of the winger, who was last seen at a pub in Spain on October 29.

The 24-year-old rugby union player is also known for his television appearances and featured on ITV's Celebrity X Factor in 2019 alongside fellow rugby stars Ben Foden and Thom Evans in a singing group known as Try Star.

He was also on E4's Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Bath Rugby shared an appeal saying Davis was last seen at The Old Irish Pub in Barcelona.

Former England rugby player Tom Varndell also urged anyone who has seen Davis in the past two weeks to make contact.

He tweeted: "If anyone has seen or heard from Levi Davis in the last two weeks could you please drop me a message asap. Many thanks."

Meanwhile, Freddie Burns later added: "Please share! Praying Levi is found safe and well."