Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette's and says diagnosis makes 'so much sense'

7 September 2022, 15:18

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome.
Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

Singer Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome and says his diagnosis has come as a "relief".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Scottish singer, 25, told fans in an Instagram Live that he has received Botox treatment in his shoulder to help control his tics.

He said when doctors first told him he has the condition, it made "so much sense".

Capaldi said he was relieved to discover he has the condition as he originally feared he might have a degenerative disease.

The Someone You Loved singer explained he is still learning about the condition, which causes a person to make involuntary sounds and movements called tics.

He said his diagnosis is quite new, but he has received Botox injections in his shoulder to alleviate the tics and that "worked for a bit".

"I have Tourette's. I've always had that apparently... so I do a shoulder twitch quite a lot," he told followers.

Read more: Jane Fonda, 84, reveals she has cancer after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Read more: Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

"When I look back at my interviews from like 2018, I can see that I'm doing it.

"But it comes and goes. I'll go sometimes months without doing it.

"I thought I had some horrible degenerative disease so I'll take Tourette's."

Capaldi, who is days away from releasing his new single Forget Me, said he was sharing his diagnosis after he had seen people question whether he was taking cocaine before going on stage.

He said: "Do you think before I play to 20,000 people as an anxious person I'm going to take a big line of cocaine? Never going to happen."

The 25-year-old, who sings Before You Go, said the triggers for the condition can be frustrating, as he gets them when he is excited, stressed and happy.

He said that "some days it's more painful than others", but it "looks a lot worse than it is".

Tourette's usually starts during childhood, but the tics and other symptoms usually improve after several years and sometimes go away completely, according to the NHS website.

There's no cure for Tourette's syndrome, but treatment can help manage symptoms.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Liz Truss faced Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as Prime Minister

Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Mrs Milne's hyper-sensitive smell has led to a test

Widow who can smell Parkinson's allows scientists to develop new test that could diagnose disease quicker

Peppa Pig's first lesbian couple

'I live with my mummy and my other mummy': Peppa Pig introduces first lesbian couple to kids cartoon

A Dr Dre alarm interrupted Therese Coffey

Watch: Brilliant moment Dr Dre alarm interrupts Therese Coffey during first interviews as deputy Prime Minister

Exclusive
The former Tory leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Sanctioned by China': Iain Duncan Smith considering running for Chairman of Foreign Affairs Committee

Donald Trump and his supporters have been riled by the raid at Mar a Lago

FBI 'found foreign state's nuclear secrets at Trump estate were so classified' agents realised they couldn't read them

Shocking CCTV shows the moment the mother was attacked

Shocking footage shows moment pregnant mum, 37, is dragged away by hair while walkings kids in attempted robbery

Students sitting their sats tests

Sats pupils with English as a second language overtake native-speaking peers in maths, reading and writing

Liz Truss has been branded an 'imbecile'

'Bitter' wife of sacked Veterans Minister Johnny Mercer brands Liz Truss an 'imbecile'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

Russia Putin

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

China Earthquake

Death toll rises after Chinese earthquake

Canada Stabbings

Fears high as Canadian police search for stabbing suspect

Philip Hammind told LBC's Andrew Marr his thoughts on Liz Truss' energy plan

Brits need to 'tighten belts' as there's a 'post-Covid mindset that everything's free', says Philip Hammond
Olivia Pratt-Korbel's mother has paid tribute to her daughter and called for anyone with information about her killing to come forward

'Everyone who met her fell in love': Heartbroken mum of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, 9, pays tribute to 'amazing' daughter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

Rapper

Rapper tells LBC the full story behind 'Wagwan' greeting to Boris Johnson

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London