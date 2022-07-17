Lewisham stabbing victim identified as four men arrested

Police identified the victim as the investigation continues. Picture: Metropolitan Police/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The victim of a fatal stabbing in south east London has been identified as police say four people have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Jeremiah Sewell, 19, from Bellingham, was stabbed in the neck while sat in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham at about 4.40am on Saturday.

He attended a south London hospital with stab injuries to his neck and later died in hospital.

A murder investigation was later launched with police arresting four men through the night and into the early hours of Sunday.

A 19-year-old man [A] and an 18-year-old man [B] were arrested on suspicion of murder.

Two other men, a 21-year-old [C] and a 26-year-old [D] were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All four remain in police custody.

Jeremiah's family are aware and continue to be supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

Jeremiah was 19 years old. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: "My thoughts continue to be with Jeremiah’s family and friends.

"Jeremiah’s family deserve answers about what happened to him and who was responsible for his death.

"We are working hard to provide those answers and while our investigation has significantly progressed we still need members of the pubic to come forward and tell us what they know.

"Your information could be vital to our investigation no matter how insignificant you may think it to be. Please get in touch with police or Crimestoppers with anything you know."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference CAD 1368/16Jul.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.