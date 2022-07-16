Murder probe launched after teen fatally stabbed in neck while sitting in a car in south east London

16 July 2022, 17:26

A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck in a park in Lewisham
A murder investigation has been launched after a 19-year-old was stabbed in the neck in a park in Lewisham. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police have launched a murder probe after a 19-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while sat in a parked car in south east London.

Police were called shortly before 4.50am on Saturday after the victim arrived at a south London hospital with stab wounds to his neck.

The man later died at hospital, and inquiries are taking place to inform his next of kin.

His injuries are thought to have been sustained when he was sat in a parked car in Beckenham Place Park in Lewisham at about 4.40am.

A crime scene remains in place as the investigation continues, and detectives from the Met's Specialist Crime Command are appealing to anyone else that was in the park at the time or those who might have captured the incident on doorbell or dashcam footage.

No arrests have been made as of yet.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said: "Firstly my thoughts are with the young man's friends and family at this incredibly difficult time.

"I want to reassure them and the wider community that we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.

"It is possible that the events surrounding this incident were captured on doorbell or dashcam footage.

"I would urge anyone in Beckenham Hill Road and the surrounding streets to check their devices for any footage.

"We are especially keen to trace anyone else that was in the park at the time.

"Please take a look and call us if you have recordings of any vehicles or people acting suspiciously in the area.

"It is vital that we establish what happened to this young man."

Lewisham Council warned on Twitter: "If you're planning to head to Beckenham Place Park today, please note the car park is currently CLOSED. You will need to find alternative ways of getting there. We'll update you when this changes."

