Lib Dems aim to bring down 90 Tory 'Blue Wall' seats as party takes aim at Sunak on NHS and sewage

The Liberal Democrats are taking aim at Tory safe seats as it slams the party on the NHS and sewage as Sir Ed Davey's party launched its general election campaign. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

The Liberal Democrats are taking aim at Tory safe seats as it slams the party on the NHS and sewage as Sir Ed Davey's party launched its general election campaign.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed will target the so-called "Blue Wall" as he is set to launch his party's campaign on Sunday.

The launch will come fit with a battle-bus emblazoned with a "save the NHS" slogan on the side as it takes aim at Rishi Sunak's Tories.

The UK's fourth-biggest party has put health and water quality at the heart of its campaign for the general election on July 4.

Sir Ed will tell voters that the Tories have left hospitals "with dangerous crumbling roofs" and "sewage pouring into" wards as he makes a manifesto pledge to introduce a 10-year rolling repair programme for the NHS estate.

The announcements come as the party is reported to be pouring resources into 90 Tory constituencies where the party were second last time around

Sir Ed has been targeting Tory seats for months through several by-election wins in Conservative heartlands. Picture: Alamy

Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Lucy Frazer, are all incumbents which could lose their seats if Sir Ed's strategy bears fruit.

The Lib Dems see health and the environment - particularly sewage-dumping in Britain's waterways - as key electoral battlegrounds near the south coast, where they are seeking to make inroads in previously Tory areas.

Buoyed by a series of by-election and local election victories within the so-called blue wall, the party is eyeing the constituencies of several Cabinet ministers including Jeremy Hunt, Gillian Keegan and Lucy Frazer.

It will also be targeting Michael Gove's seat of Surrey Heath, which the prominent MP announced he would not be fighting in this summer's vote.

The party said details of the marginal constituency in which its battlebus tour will be launched will be released later.

Sir Ed said: "Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to save our NHS after years of Conservative chaos. The NHS will be at the heart of our manifesto with a plan to make sure everyone can see a GP when they need one and repair hospital buildings left in a desperate state.

Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, and Lucy Frazer are all incumbents which could lose their seats if Sir Ed's strategy bears fruit. Picture: Alamy

"The Conservative Party can never be trusted with the NHS after their legacy of crumbling hospitals and soaring waiting lists.

"Conservative ministers have shamelessly broken their promises to build new hospitals and left ageing buildings to fall apart. It has left patients worrying about a roof collapsing over their head instead of being treated with dignity in clean and modern hospitals."

Tory party chairman Richard Holden said: "A vote for the Lib Dems is a vote that helps Labour and Sir Keir Starmer who'd take our country back to square one.

"The Lib Dems would make way for a Labour Government - just like the one already failing the NHS in Wales, risking the progress we've made in driving down waiting lists.

"Only Rishi Sunak and the Conservatives have a clear plan and will take the bold action to secure the future of the NHS, including helping the NHS innovate, so patients can rely on getting the care they need."