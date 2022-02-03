"Lies": Piers Corbyn's court outburst after he is accused of calling NHS workers 'murderers'

Piers Corbyn's fuming outburst at accusations he called NHS workers 'murderers' (Picture: Alamy). Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Anti-vaxxer Piers Corbyn has appeared in court after being accused of calling NHS staff ‘murderers’.

Mr. Corbyn, 74, is charged with causing a nuisance or disturbance on NHS premises without reasonable excuse during a London vaccination centre protest.

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, 72, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was arrested during a protest at Guy’s Hospital vaccination centre, in London, on 18 January.

David Burridge, 44, who attended the protest with Mr. Corbyn, is facing the same charge. The court heard the two men will claim reasonable excuse and will call for three police officers and two NHS workers to give evidence at the later trial.

Prosecutor Luke Staton said: “The defendants were somewhat abusive to members of staff, calling them murderers”.

Mr. Corbyn interrupted, branding the claim “a lie” in a courtroom outburst. “We said nothing. Open lies in open court is unacceptable.”

Mr. Corbyn has been an outspoken figure throughout the pandemic, often sharing conspiracy theories and anti-vaccine views.

He is also facing other criminal charges in association with other anti-lockdown protests.

In a video shared to his Facebook page after his arrest in January, Mr. Corbyn said: “We did have a reasonable excuse, we were at a jab centre that we said should be closed down.”

Mr. Corbyn was released on unconditional bail and will now stand for a one-day trial in May.