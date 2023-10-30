Lionel Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or of career as England's Jude Bellingham takes home best young player award

Inter Miami CF's Argentine forward Lionel Messi receives his 8th Ballon d'Or award. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Lionel Messi has been named the best men's football player in the world, taking home the eighth Ballon d'Or of his career.

Messi won the Ligue 1 title with PSG in the 2022/23 season, scoring 16 goals and registering 16 assists, before joining joining David Beckham's Inter Miami in the summer.

Messi also captained the Argentina national team to winning the World Cup in 2022 - the first time he has won the trophy.

The Argentinian forward lifted his first Ballon d'Or in 2009 before winning again in 2010, 2011 and 2012.

Spain and Barcelona star Aitana Bonmati also won her first Ballon d'Or Feminin award.

Lionel Messi (R) of Inter Miami arrives for the Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, England and Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham won the Kopa Trophy, also known as the young player of the year award.

It comes after a scintillating start to the season for the young midfielder in the Spanish capital, where has registered 13 goals and 3 assists in 13 games.

Elsewhere, Barcelona won the women's club award, while Man City won the men's club trophy.

67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony At Theatre Du Chatelet In Paris. Picture: Getty

In another win for Premier League footballers, Aston Villa and Argentina goalkeeper took home the award for the best goalkeeper, while Man City striker Erling Haaland won the award for best goalkeeper.