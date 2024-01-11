Live

Live: Britain and US launch strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen

11 January 2024, 23:47 | Updated: 12 January 2024, 00:07

Houthi forces helicopter previously approaching a cargo ship in the Red Sea
Houthi forces helicopter previously approaching a cargo ship in the Red Sea. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Britain and the US have launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in the Red Sea.

Attacks from Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have caused sever disruption on the key global shipping route.

The PM held a full Cabinet call on Thursday evening in a bid to decide on a response.

It follows warnings from Defence Secretary Grant Shapps after HMS Diamond helped repel a Houthi attack.

Follow the latest updates below.

Key updates:

  • UK and US launch airstrikes against Houthi rebels
  • Explosions heard across Yemen
  • Biden confirms 'defensive strikes' in Yemen
  • It comes after Rishi Sunak held full Cabinet call to discuss response to Red Sea disruption

Rishi Sunak statement on strikes against Houthi military targets

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: 

“The Royal Air Force has carried out targeted strikes against military facilities used by Houthi rebels in Yemen.

“In recent months, the Houthi militia have carried out a series of dangerous and destabilising attacks against commercial shipping in the Red Sea, threatening UK and other international ships, causing major disruption to a vital trade route and driving up commodity prices. Their reckless actions are risking lives at sea and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in Yemen. 

“Despite the repeated warnings from the international community, the Houthis have continued to carry out attacks in the Red Sea, including against UK and US warships just this week. 

“This cannot stand. The United Kingdom will always stand up for freedom of navigation and the free flow of trade. We have therefore taken limited, necessary and proportionate action in self-defence, alongside the United States with non-operational support from the Netherlands, Canada and Bahrain against targets tied to these attacks, to degrade Houthi military capabilities and protect global shipping. 

“The Royal Navy continues to patrol the Red Sea as part of the multinational Operation Prosperity Guardian to deter further Houthi aggression, and we urge them to cease their attacks and take steps to de-escalate.”

Emma Soteriou

Biden confirms 'defensive strikes' in Yemen

"Today, at my direction, US military forces - together with the United Kingdom and with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands - successfully conducted strikes against a number of targets in Yemen used by Houthi rebels to endanger freedom of navigation in one of the world's most vital waterways," Mr Biden said.

"These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea - including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history.

"These attacks have endangered US personnel, civilian mariners, and our partners, jeopardised trade, and threatened freedom of navigation. 

"More than 50 nations have been affected in 27 attacks on international commercial shipping. "

Emma Soteriou

Who are the Houthi rebels and what has led to increased tensions in the Middle East?

Tensions in the Middle East have risen after Iranian-backed Houthi rebels began striking at ships passing through the Red Sea last month.

The Islamist group claims it began striking a narrow strip of sea between Yemen and east Africa, which is a key international trade route, in a bid to end Israel's air and ground offensive against Hamas.

Read more:  Who are the Houthi rebels and what has led to increased tensions in the Middle East?

Emma Soteriou

'More than a dozen sites being bombed'

The UK and US are targeting more than a dozen sites, it is understood.

Warship-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets are being used, US officials told Associated Press.

Emma Soteriou

Explosions heard in Yemen

Three explosions have been heard in Yemen's capital, Sana'a, according to Reuters.

Emma Soteriou

UK and US launch strike against Houthi rebels

The United States and Britain have started carrying out strikes against targets linked to Houthis in Yemen, four U.S. officials told Reuters.

It is the first time strikes have been launched against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year. 

Emma Soteriou

US Air Force jets 'flying over Saudi Arabia'

US Air Force jets are understood to have been seen flying over Saudi Arabia.

They were seen above Riyadh on Flight24 radar.

Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak calls emergency Cabinet meeting

On Thursday evening, Rishi Sunak held a full Cabinet call amid mounting speculation that Britain and Western allies could take imminent action against Houthi rebels following attacks in the Red Sea. 

 Ministers discussed a response to disruption on the key global shipping route, with Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron seen entering Number 10. 

 Sir Keir Starmer and shadow defence secretary John Healey were briefed by the Government after the call and Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was seen arriving at the Cabinet Office late on Thursday.

Emma Soteriou

Welcome to LBC's live coverage as Britain prepares to launch airstrikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels

The strikes are expected imminently.

It will be followed by statements from the US, UK and other international leaders, it is understood.

Emma Soteriou

