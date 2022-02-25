Live

Live updates: Battle for Kiev as Russian troops descend on capital

25 February 2022, 07:51 | Updated: 25 February 2022, 09:08

Russia is trying to take the Ukrainian capital Kiev
Russia is trying to take the Ukrainian capital Kiev. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Russia is thought to be attempting to encircle the Ukrainian capital Kiev as the invasion enters day two.

Moscow's forces are about 20 miles away from the city and fresh missile strikes, described as "horrific" by Ukraine's foreign minister.

However, the British Ministry of Defence has claimed that Russia is likely to have failed to achieve its day one objectives, despite them seizing the Chernobyl area north of the capital.

Yesterday, Ukraine said more than 130 civilians and soldiers had died while the UK defence secretary Ben Wallace's estimated some 450 Russians have lost their lives in Vladimir Putin's war.

Read more: Ukraine: 'Hundreds killed' and Russian forces march on Kiev as invasion enters day two

Read more: Russian 'failed its invasion objectives' on day one as Ukraine mounts fierce fightback

Western leaders announced a raft of tougher sanctions yesterday but there are calls for them to go further, including by cutting Russia off from SWIFT, the international banking system.

Follow LBC's live blog below for the latest updates.

