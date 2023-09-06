Live

Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Brits across the UK are enjoying soaring temperatures today, with highs of 32C expected.

It has been a wet and windy summer so far, with much of July and August dominated by rain.

According to the Met Office categorisation, summer does not end until September 22, so it may be one of the last periods that Brits will have to enjoy the summer sun.

Temperatures have been creeping up throughout the week, reaching 30C in parts of the UK on Tuesday.

The heatwave is expected last a few more days, with high temperatures likely to carry on throughout the weekend.

Follow our live below for live updates.