Live weather updates: Heatwave brings soaring temperatures across UK

6 September 2023, 13:06

Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C
Temperatures are expected to soar to 32C. Picture: Alamy/Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Brits across the UK are enjoying soaring temperatures today, with highs of 32C expected.

It has been a wet and windy summer so far, with much of July and August dominated by rain.

According to the Met Office categorisation, summer does not end until September 22, so it may be one of the last periods that Brits will have to enjoy the summer sun.

Temperatures have been creeping up throughout the week, reaching 30C in parts of the UK on Tuesday.

Read More: Heatwave to bring soaring temperatures across UK - but how hot will it be where you live?

The heatwave is expected last a few more days, with high temperatures likely to carry on throughout the weekend.

Follow our live below for live updates.

Air quality set to deteriorate

According to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), air quality will deteriorate while the heatwave is in place

Due to the hot weather, lack of wind and high pressure, pollutants can get trapped

Friday and Saturday will likely be the worst days for air pollution levels

Asher McShane

Heatwave to peak on Saturday

  • Saturday is set to be the hottest day - with temperatures reaching as high as 33C in London
  • Met Office predicts 5 or 6 days above 30C
  • Chance of ‘Tropical Nights’ in the South of England with temperatures at night over 20C
  • UK Health Security Agency issues an amber warning for heat until Sunday evening at 9pm.

Asher McShane

What temperature will it reach in your area?

Most of the UK will experience today's high temperatures - but just how warm is it going to get in your area?

Well, as is usually the case, the south is going to get the best of the weather. 

Highs of 32C are predicted in London and the south east. 

Meanwhile, in the south west, it will hit highs of 29C. 

It could reach 30C in the Midlands. 

Temperatures in the north of England will likely peak at around 27C, according to the Met Office. 

For a more extensive breakdown, see here.

Kieran Kelly

Brits bask in the sun

Here are how some Brits have been enjoying the heatwave so far...

Kieran Kelly

How hot is it going to get this week?

According to the Met Office, it is expected to reach 33C in some parts of the UK this week. 

While temperatures are expected to reach 32C on Wednesday, the Met Office says London and the south east could be treated to 33C on Saturday - what a treat!  

Kieran Kelly

Welcome to our live blog

Follow along for live updates as parts of the UK are blasted by 32C temperatures. 

Want to know how hot it will get in your area? See here. 

Kieran Kelly

