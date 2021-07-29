Liverpool fan's death ruled as 97th Hillsborough fatality 32 years on

29 July 2021, 09:08

Andrew Devine's death has been ruled as the 97th fatality of the disaster.
Andrew Devine's death has been ruled as the 97th fatality of the disaster. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died 32 years on.

Andrew Devine, 55, died on Tuesday after having suffered life-changing injuries during the Hillsborough disaster.

His death was later ruled to be unlawful at the Liverpool Coroner’s Court, resulting in him being the 97th fatality of the tragedy.

A statement from the 55-year-old's family said: "It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday [27 July] at the premature age of 55.

"Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today [July 28] at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.

Read more: Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Read more: Hillsborough: Two police forces pay damages to 600 people over cover-up

The Hillsborough memorial outside Anfield stadium commemorates the lives lost in the disaster.
The Hillsborough memorial outside Anfield stadium commemorates the lives lost in the disaster. Picture: Alamy

"In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much loved son, brother and uncle.

"He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

"As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time."

Liverpool Football Club said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Devine's death.

"A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989," the club added.

"In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.

"At an inquest held in Liverpool today, it was ruled that Andrew was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, providing a further tragic reminder of the toll that Hillsborough continues to take on all affected by it.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers.

"It should also be noted that Andrew’s family have appealed for privacy and we would urge that this request is respected."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Llanberis rescue team were called to rescue the women after a lightning strike

Two women hit by lightning on Snowdon summit after getting stranded in storm
A tsunami watch has been issued for Hawaii following the large earthquake.

Tsunami alert for Hawaii dropped as 8.2 magnitude earthquake hits Alaska
People in Tokyo wearing protective masks

Officials in Tokyo alarmed as coronavirus cases hit record high
The new bridge in Croatia

Major Adriatic Sea bridge connects coastline in Croatia

People will be able to get their jabs before hitting the rollercoasters.

Thorpe Park to open pop-up vaccine clinic in bid to get more young adults jabbed
Children play in floodwaters at a Rohingya refugee camp

Floods leave thousands homeless in Bangladesh Rohingya camps

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Foreign Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Raab: RNLI do incredible job but UK must 'come down hard' on 'parasite' people smugglers
Nick Ferrari questioned the decision

'Don't call me grandma, even if I am one. It could be discrimination'
Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns

Boris Johnson is 'a good leader', says Tory MP Andrea Jenkyns
Names on national police memorials 'will keep growing,' says former cop

'The names will keep growing': Former officer's stirring reaction to national police memorial
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/07: Watch again

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

'There were people in tears': Nick Ferrari on unveiling of memorial to fallen police officers

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London