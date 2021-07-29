Liverpool fan's death ruled as 97th Hillsborough fatality 32 years on

Andrew Devine's death has been ruled as the 97th fatality of the disaster. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A Liverpool fan who suffered life-changing injuries in the Hillsborough disaster has died 32 years on.

Andrew Devine, 55, died on Tuesday after having suffered life-changing injuries during the Hillsborough disaster.

His death was later ruled to be unlawful at the Liverpool Coroner’s Court, resulting in him being the 97th fatality of the tragedy.

A statement from the 55-year-old's family said: "It is with great sadness and a sense of immense loss that we can confirm that Andrew Devine passed away yesterday [27 July] at the premature age of 55.

"Our collective devastation is overwhelming but so too is the realisation that we were blessed to have had Andrew with us for 32 years since the Hillsborough tragedy.

"We welcome the conclusion of the coroner, Mr Andre Rebello, made today [July 28] at Liverpool Coroner’s Court, that Andrew was unlawfully killed, making him the 97th fatality of the tragic events that occurred on April 15, 1989.

The Hillsborough memorial outside Anfield stadium commemorates the lives lost in the disaster. Picture: Alamy

"In the intervening years, Andrew has been a much loved son, brother and uncle.

"He has been supported by his family and a team of dedicated carers, all of whom devoted themselves to him.

"As ever, our thoughts are with all of those affected by Hillsborough.

"We would ask that our privacy is respected at this sad time."

Liverpool Football Club said it was "deeply saddened" by Mr Devine's death.

"A lifelong Liverpool supporter, Andrew continued to attend matches at Anfield when possible despite suffering life-changing injuries at Hillsborough on April 15, 1989," the club added.

"In doing so he defied expectations that he would not survive for six months after the tragedy.

"At an inquest held in Liverpool today, it was ruled that Andrew was unlawfully killed as a result of the disaster, providing a further tragic reminder of the toll that Hillsborough continues to take on all affected by it.

"The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Andrew’s family and his carers.

"It should also be noted that Andrew’s family have appealed for privacy and we would urge that this request is respected."