Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

15 April 2021, 16:42 | Updated: 15 April 2021, 16:58

By Sam Sholli

This is the moment Shelagh Fogarty and Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool reflected on the significance of the Hillsborough disaster on its 32nd anniversary.

The disaster saw 96 people killed in a fatal crush at on the Leppings Lane terrace at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough ground on April 15, 1989.

Speaking to Bishop Tom Williams, Shelagh said: "Who could have known where it would all lead? None of us could."

The Auxiliary Bishop of Liverpool replied: "Well no, really it's like a very historical event in a sense.

"I mean it's only when you look back that you realise how people managed to cope and get through it.

"I mean my own personal experience is that [I found the 20th anniversary] more traumatic than the actual event."

He added: "But it's only when you look back that you actually realise that we were in a very historical moment and something which will stay in people's minds for a long long time."

A statement from Liverpool FC today said: "Liverpool Football Club remembers the 96 supporters who died at Hillsborough, on the 32nd anniversary of the disaster.

"As a result of the events on April 15, 1989, at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest, 96 children, women and men lost their lives.

"For more than three decades, the bereaved families and survivors of the tragedy have demonstrated remarkable courage, dignity and resilience.

"In April 2016, an inquest jury concluded that the 96 were unlawfully killed and that no role was played by the supporters in causing the disaster.

"Our thoughts, as always, are with all those affected by the tragedy at Hillsborough and the 96 fans who will never be forgotten."

