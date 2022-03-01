Teenage girl seriously injured in 'shocking' Liverpool shooting

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A teenage girl is seriously injured in hospital after a shooting in Liverpool.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Officers from Merseyside Police were called to the scene of the shooting in Toxteth shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

A teenage girl had been injured after shots were fired in Upper Warwick Street, police said.

The girl has been taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A short time later a man, in his 20s, turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand, which is not thought to be life threatening.

An investigation is being carried out by police to establish if the two injuries are linked.

Read more: Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

Read more: MPs salary to rise by over £2k as Brits face crippling tax hikes and cost of living soars

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said it is a "shocking incident" as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Upper Warwick Street around 5.10pm this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or Ring doorbell to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.”

Read more: Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large

Police have launched an investigation and house-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

A number of roads have been sealed off.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1st March.