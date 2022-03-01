Teenage girl seriously injured in 'shocking' Liverpool shooting

1 March 2022, 20:30 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 20:43

Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool.
Forensic officers at the scene of the shooting in Toxteth, Liverpool. Picture: Alamy

By Sophie Barnett

A teenage girl is seriously injured in hospital after a shooting in Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Officers from Merseyside Police were called to the scene of the shooting in Toxteth shortly after 5pm on Tuesday.

A teenage girl had been injured after shots were fired in Upper Warwick Street, police said.

The girl has been taken to hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

A short time later a man, in his 20s, turned up at hospital with a gunshot injury to his hand, which is not thought to be life threatening.

An investigation is being carried out by police to establish if the two injuries are linked.

Read more: Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

Read more: MPs salary to rise by over £2k as Brits face crippling tax hikes and cost of living soars

Chief Inspector Col Rooney said it is a "shocking incident" as he appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He said: “The investigation is in the very early stages as we seek to establish what has taken place and who was involved.

“While I understand this is a shocking incident for the local community we have a large police presence in the area carrying out a number of lines of enquiry and I would encourage people to come forward and tell us what they know.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area of Upper Warwick Street around 5.10pm this evening who saw or heard anything suspicious or thinks they have captured anything significant on their mobile phone, dashcam or Ring doorbell to contact us as a matter of urgency.

“There is no room for guns on the streets of Merseyside and we will do everything we can to find the person or people responsible for this incident and bring them to justice.”

Read more: Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large

Police have launched an investigation and house-to-house, forensic and CCTV enquiries are being carried out in the local area.

A number of roads have been sealed off.

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously quoting log 647 of 1st March.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

RT and Sputnik removed from App Store as Apple pauses all product sales in Russia

Sarah Panitzke, 47, was arrested in Spain

Britain's 'most wanted' woman arrested in Spain after a decade at large

MPs are getting a pay rise of more than £2,000 - as the cost of living crisis in the UK worsens

MPs awarded £2k pay rise as Brits face crippling tax hikes and cost of living soars

Sajid Javid has announced the Government is scrapping mandatory vaccines

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

The Kyiv TV Tower was attacked by the Russians.

Attack on Kyiv: Five people killed after TV Tower struck by Russian missile

Diplomats walked out (left) during Sergei Lavrov's recorded message

Diplomats astonishing walk-out during speech by Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed an emergency session of the European Parliament via video-link.

Defiant Ukrainians ‘giving their lives for freedom’ as Russians warn of strikes on Kyiv

The Russian convoy is getting closer to Kyiv.

Pictured: Putin's terrifying 40-mile 'war machine' convoy heading to Ukraine capital

Schools covered up grooming and sex abuse claims

Schools have ‘cover-up’ culture and put reputation ahead of kids’s safety, report finds

London tube strikes have caused chaos for commuters

What is the Tube strike about and when does it end?

The Queen's recovery from Covid appears to be progressing

Queen recovers from Covid to host virtual audiences at Windsor Castle home

YouTube has blocked Russia Today from being made available in UK and Europe

YouTube bans Russian state-backed channels Russia Today and Sputnik across UK and Europe

Boris Johnson was confronted by a tearful Ukrainian journalist today

'World War III has already started': Ukrainian journalist blasts Boris for Nato inaction

. A thermobaric bomb explosion during the Caucasus 2016 strategic drills

What is a vacuum bomb and its effects? Terrifying thermobaric warhead that can vaporise humans
Commanders will be held accountable for any war crimes, Raab said.

Russian commanders who commit war crimes 'face twilight years behind bars,' Raab warns

Live
Russia has launched a number of fresh attacks on Tuesday

Live updates: Several Ukrainian cities attacked as huge Russian convoy approaches Kyiv

Latest News

See more Latest News

Valery Gergiev looks on after a “pre-premiere” performance, put on for veterans and senior employees of the theatre in the new Mariinsky Theatre (Dmitry Lovetsky/AP)

Valery Gergiev fired as conductor of Munich orchestra over Putin links
A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile being launched from an air field during military drills (Russian defence ministry/AP)

Russian nuclear forces conduct drills after being put on high alert
Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv’s TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial reportedly hit in strikes
Mardi Gras

Crowds return to New Orleans as city celebrates Mardi Gras with few restrictions
Russia Ukraine War

TV tower in Kyiv hit by several explosions, Ukraine parliament says
Firefighters working at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada Mall building, in Damascus, Syria (Sana/AP)

Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city

The weapons engineer officer's tactical trigger, that would be used in the final stage of a nuclear missile launch, on board Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant (Danny Lawson/PA)

No need to change Nato’s nuclear stance, secretary general says
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (Alastair Grant/PA)

Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19
A burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian president brands Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre a war crime
Dmitry Medvedev (Yekaterina Shtukina/AP)

Dmitry Medvedev warns West economic wars often become real ones

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert
Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 28/02 | Watch again

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares

UK must have 'open door' asylum policy for Ukrainians, Shelagh Fogarty declares
James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine

James O'Brien: Vladimir Putin has made a 'massive miscalculation' in Ukraine
Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson

Zelenskyy 'the definition of a man' but Putin a 'finished monster' - Rachel Johnson
"Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say 'enjoy yourself'."

'Put Ukrainian refugees in the oligarchs' mansions and say enjoy yourself'
Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

Liz Truss' green light for Brits to fight in Ukraine 'actually illegal', Tory MP says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police