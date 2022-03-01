Breaking News

Mandatory Covid jabs for NHS and social care staff scrapped in Govt U-turn

1 March 2022, 16:36 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 17:14

Sajid Javid has announced the Government is scrapping mandatory vaccines
Sajid Javid has announced the Government is scrapping mandatory vaccines. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS and social care staff are to be scrapped in a dramatic U-turn by the Government.

The mandate will be revoked on March 15, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has confirmed today.

The Government previously announced it was opening a two-week consultation into the policy.

But now Mr Javid has officially announced the plans will be scrapped - meaning NHS staff no longer need to be vaccinated by April 1, and care home staff who lost their jobs as a result of the policy will be able to work once more.

In a written statement, Mr Javid said he had previously made it "clear that vaccination as a condition of deployment was the right policy when the original decision was taken", but said it was "no longer proportionate" given the apparent mildness of the Omicron variant of Covid.

He then said: "I have concluded that it is right and proportionate to proceed with revocation of Covid-19 vaccination as a condition of deployment in all health and social care settings."

But he added that despite the change, he still considers it "a professional responsibility for health and care staff, and others who work in the health and social care sectors, to be vaccinated".

Mandatory Covid-19 vaccines came into force for care home staff in November last year, and were due to be introduced for frontline NHS and wider social care staff in regulated settings from April 1.

Speaking on January 31, when he announced the consultation into dropping the plans, Mr Javid defended the policy but again said it was "no longer proportionate" given the apparent mildness of the Omicron variant of Covid.

"While vaccination remains our very best line of defence against Covid-19, I believe that it is no longer proportionate to require vaccination as a condition of deployment through statute," he told the House of Commons.

"So I'm announcing that we will launch a consultation on ending vaccination as a condition of deployment in health and all social care sectors.

"Subject to the responses and the will of this House, the Government will revert the regulations."

The Government said on Tuesday that 90 per cent of the 90,000 responses to the consultation - which was launched in early February - supported the removal of the legal requirement for health and social care staff to be double jabbed.

Mr Javid said 92 per cent of the NHS workforce and 95 per cent of care home staff have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, and 89 per cent of home or domiciliary care staff have so far received at least one dose.

He said the Government is "committed to working with the health and social care sectors to engage with those who are yet to make the positive choice to be vaccinated".

Updates to follow

Russia Ukraine War

Kyiv’s TV tower and Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial reportedly hit in strikes
Mardi Gras

Crowds return to New Orleans as city celebrates Mardi Gras with few restrictions
Russia Ukraine War

TV tower in Kyiv hit by several explosions, Ukraine parliament says
Firefighters working at the scene of a fire that broke out in the La Mirada Mall building, in Damascus, Syria (Sana/AP)

Fire at shopping centre kills 11 in Syrian capital city

The weapons engineer officer's tactical trigger, that would be used in the final stage of a nuclear missile launch, on board Vanguard-class submarine HMS Vigilant (Danny Lawson/PA)

No need to change Nato’s nuclear stance, secretary general says
Australian prime minister Scott Morrison (Alastair Grant/PA)

Australia’s prime minister to continue work after testing positive for Covid-19
A burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv (Ukrainian Emergency Service/AP)

Ukrainian president brands Russian attack on Kharkiv city centre a war crime
Dmitry Medvedev (Yekaterina Shtukina/AP)

Dmitry Medvedev warns West economic wars often become real ones
African refugees fleeing Ukraine are said to have faced 'shockingly racist' treatment (stock photo)

African refugees fleeing Ukraine face 'shockingly racist' treatment at hands of border guards
The chamber of the House of Representatives is seen at the Capitol (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Joe Biden to deliver his first State Of The Union address amid crisis in Ukraine

