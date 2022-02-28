Queen enjoys time with family after recovering from Covid

28 February 2022, 23:31

The Queen has recovered from Covid
The Queen has recovered from Covid. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

The Queen has recovered from Covid just seven days after testing positive for the virus.

Her Majesty, who tested positive on March 20, spent Sunday with family at Frogmore on the Windsor estate.

The Daily Mail reports the 95-year-old gathered to meet family including Princess Beatrice and her baby daughter Sienna and the Duke and and Duchess of Cambridge along with their three children.

A royal spokesperson confirmed The Queen had been experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" whilst testing positive for coronavirus, but despite this continued to carry out "light duties".

The monarch was forced to call off two virtual appearances during her isolation period.

A spokesman said at the time: "The two virtual audiences that had previously been scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date.

"Her Majesty is continuing with light duties. No other engagements are scheduled for this week.

"The Queen tested positive for Covid on Sunday. She was well enough to speak to Boris Johnson on the phone on Wednesday."

She has a raft of important events coming up in March and all eyes will be on whether she is healthy enough to attend.

The Queen is due to host a members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor on March 2, then go to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

There is also a planned memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh at the abbey on March 29.

