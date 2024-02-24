Labour urges Rishi Sunak to strip former PM Liz Truss of Conservative whip after claim of 'deep state sabotage'

24 February 2024, 08:50 | Updated: 24 February 2024, 09:00

Rishi Sunak has been urged to strip Liz Truss of the Conservative whip
Rishi Sunak has been urged to strip Liz Truss of the Conservative whip. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Labour has urged Rishi Sunak to strip Liz Truss, his predecessor as Prime Minister, of the Conservative whip after she said she was "sabotaged" by "the deep state".

John Healey, Labour's Shadow Defence Secretary, said that Mr Sunak "has got to set some standards for his MPs."

Labour shadow paymaster general Jonathan Ashworth earlier wrote to the Prime Minister to say that "egregious" remarks made by Ms Truss, as well as former deputy chairman Lee Anderson "cannot go unchecked or unchallenged".

Mr Anderson had said Sadiq Khan had "given our capital away" to "Islamists." It came after former Home Secretary Suella Braverman said the UK was being run by Islamists, with MPs feeling heightened pressure from pro-Palestine protesters.

Mr Healey told LBC's Matthew Wright that what Ms Truss and Lee Anderson said "can't go unchecked and unchallenged and so that's why Labour's written to Sunak and suggested that he really must take the whip off these two Tory MPs".

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said he would not have used the same language as his fellow Conservatives but did not say they should lose the whip.

Read more: ‘They got me’: Liz Truss lashes out at ‘economic establishment’ as she speaks at right wing conference in the US

Read more: David Cameron accuses Putin and his regime of ‘behaving like Nazis’ as war in Ukraine hits two years

Watch Again: Shadow Defence Secretary John Healey joins Matthew Wright | 24/02/24

Ms Truss had used a talk at the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) in the US to claim her efforts to cut taxes were "sabotaged" by the "administrative state and the deep state".

The former prime minister, whose disastrous mini-budget in 2022 unleashed economic chaos, later took part in an interview with Steve Bannon and remained silent as he hailed far-right figure Tommy Robinson a "hero."

She was criticised for not challenging the comment by senior Tory MP Sir Sajid Javid, who wrote in a post on X: "I'd hope every MP would confront such a statement head on. Liz should really know better."

Ms Truss had claimed in her speech that Conservatives are "now operating in what is a hostile environment" and that "left-wing elites" will be "aided and abetted by our enemies in China, Iran and Russia".

Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss
Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Picture: Alamy

Interviewed by Mr Bannon after her speech, she also said she was willing to work with Nigel Farage to change the Conservative Party.

And she suggested the former Donald Trump adviser, who is facing fraud charges in New York, could "come over to Britain and sort out Britain".

In his letter to Mr Sunak, Mr Ashworth wrote: "For a senior politician to engage in spreading such blatant conspiracy theories is incredibly damaging to our democracy, our institutions and social cohesion."

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Picture: Alamy

He added: "For a former prime minister to make such remarks, while on an international visit to a country with whom the UK shares a special relationship which upholds liberal values is an unforgivable lowering of the office of prime minister which lessens the United Kingdom's standing in the world and needs to be acted upon.

"It's time to show some leadership and take on the extremists in your party. Liz Truss and Lee Anderson must no longer sit as Conservative MPs. Their words cannot go unchecked or unchallenged."

Ms Truss resigned in October 2022 after the fallout from her botched financial statement, becoming the country's shortest-serving prime minister after just 49 days in office.

"I think Margaret Thatcher would be turning in her grave at what Liz Truss has been saying in America" says James O'Brien to caller Rob

Her speech at Cpac saw her sharing a stage with Mr Trump, whose presidential bid she all but directly endorsed, and Reform UK founder and former Ukip leader Mr Farage.

She said: "Conservatives are now operating in what is now a hostile environment and we essentially need a bigger bazooka."

She claimed that the “catastrophic reaction” to the budget that cost her her job had come from the “usual suspects” in both the media and the corporate world, as well as government, the Office of Budget Responsibility and the Bank of England.

She accused “the left” of undermining the Conservative-led British government because they “did not accept that they lost at the ballot box”.

“They’ve been weaponising our court system to stop us contorting illegal immigrants, they’ve been using the administrative state to make sure that conservative policies are faulted and they’ve been pushing their woke agenda through our schools, through our campuses, and even in our corporations,” she said.

Ms Truss also took aim at "Chinos" - conservatives in name only - saying: "It's people who think 'I want to be popular, I don't want to upset people, I don't want to look like a mean person, I want to attend nice dinner parties in London or Washington DC, I want my friends to like me, I don't want to cause trouble'.

"What those people are doing is they are compromising, and they are triangulating, and they are losing the argument."

