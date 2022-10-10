Liz Truss on brink of benefits U-turn as senior Tories turn on PM

10 October 2022, 00:12 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 00:29

Michael Gove and Liz Truss comp
Senior Tories including Micheal Gove have been criticising Liz Truss' plans. Picture: PA

By James Hockaday

Liz Truss is poised for a U-turn on her plans to deliver a real-term cut to benefits amid bitter infighting within the Conservative Party.

The Prime Minister has planned to increase benefits only in line with wages, rather than inflation, which research suggests would push another 450,000 people into poverty.

But with senior Tory MPs including Michael Gove and Grant Shapps showing fierce opposition to her plans for the economy, she has been warned she might lose a vote and suffer political humiliation.

One government source told the Guardian that at least 30 backbenchers would rebel against the proposal, while another said her government would be "forced to cave".

Truss will be seeking to reassert her authority over the party when the Commons returns from recess on Tuesday, and a defeat in the Commons could seriously undermine this.

Already she has made a U-turn over her plan to scrap the 45p top rate of tax - part of a raft of proposed tax cuts which would disproportionately benefit the wealthy and would be funded by increased public borrowing.

Liz Truss walking onto the stage in Birmingham to deliver keynote address at Conference
With Ms Truss looking to reassert her authority in the Commons, she may not be able to afford losing a vote within her own ranks. Picture: Getty

Read more: Greg Hands replaces trade minister sacked over 'serious misconduct' complaint

Raising benefits in line with earnings could mean an increase of roughly 5.5`%, compared to September's inflation figure of around 10%. “She gave in on 45p, she’ll have to do so again,” one Tory MP said.

Last week former cabinet minister and influential senior Tory Michael Gove said he would be prepared to vote against Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's "profoundly concerning" mini-budget.

He told Times Radio he would need “a lot of persuading” to change his stance on benefits being raised in line with inflation instead of wages.

Other senior Tories such as Esther McVey, Iain Duncan Smith and Damian Green have also shared the same view, while Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “The idea that the government can afford to give tax cuts to the wealthiest, but not uprate benefits in line with inflation, I think is grotesque.”

Labour shadow minister Jonathan Ashworth said Conservative MPs “have already reached out to me” about blocking any government move to stop benefits rising in line with inflation.

Read more: Parents could get cash handouts in govt plans to tackle sky-high childcare costs

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves (Yui Mok/PA)
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said it would be 'grotesque' to cut benefits while slashing tax for the rich. Picture: PA

The shadow work and pensions secretary told Times Radio’s Sunday Morning with Kate McCann and Adam Boulton: “I’m saying to Conservative MPs, some of them have already reached out to me, let’s work together and let’s block this very deep cut in disability benefits, in pension benefits, and benefits for working parents.

“I think there’s a lot of anger on the Conservative side because we know what’s happening more broadly at the moment."

Asked how many MPs have asked for his help and whether Ms Truss should be worried, he said: “I’m not a whip but it’s pretty clear to me that Conservative members of Parliament think this is another unfair, deep cut in the incomes of, as I say, the poorest pensioners or disabled people, parents looking after and caring for a disabled child.

“These cuts should not go ahead, so I will work across Parliament in a nonpartisan way to block these cuts where we can and if can.”

A Department for Work and Pensions spokesperson said: “The secretary of state commences her statutory annual review of benefits and state pensions from late October using the most recent prices and earnings indices available.

“We are committed to looking after the most vulnerable which is why we’ve delivered at least £1,200 of support to families this winter while also saving households an average of £1,000 a year through our energy price guarantee. This support is on top of the annual working-age benefits bill which is over £87billion.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greg Hands is the MP for Chelsea and Fulham

Greg Hands replaces trade minister sacked over 'serious misconduct' complaint

Rebecca Steer's family have paid tribute.

Woman killed in hit-and-run outside takeaway named as Rebecca Steer, 22

Crimean Bridge Blast

Vladimir Putin calls Crimea bridge blast a 'terrorist act' by Kyiv

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 - Day Seven

Kanye West threatens to go 'death con 3 on Jewish people' in Twitter rant

Frustrated drivers took matters into their own hands.

'I have to go to hospital': Furious drivers drag Just Stop Oil activists from roads on ninth day of London protests

Nearby homes have been evacuated and people have been urged to stay clear of the area.

Police declare 'major incident' after suspicious packages found outside of pub

The 10 people who died in the petrol station explosion have been named

'Living in a nightmare of shock and horror': All 10 victims killed in Irish petrol station explosion named by police

UKRAINE-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR

Putin launches ‘revenge’ missile strike killing 17 including child after explosion on Crimea bridge

King Charles inauguration

Inside the plans for the King’s coronation including short ceremony and guest list cut by thousands

Picture of seat that has 'banned for throwing' message at Everton v Leeds United - Premier League

1,300 people with football banning orders forced to hand in passports to police

Tributes have been paid to Leona Harper, who died in the blast

Tributes paid after talented rugby player named among victims of Irish petrol station blast that claimed ten lives

The decision was announced in an email to students

“Segregation” row breaks out after student union bans white students from Black History Month events

Former Spice Girl Melanie Brown arrives at the Conservative Party annual conference in Birmingham

Mel B tells sacked Tory Conor Burns: ‘Let me remind you what you said in lift’

Harry and Meghan wanted to spend 2023 reconciling with the Royal Family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘plan year-long reconciliation with Royal Family’

Peter Tobin (left), police digging up his garden to find bodies of two teenage girls (top right) and flowers at the scene to where they were found (bottom right)

'Totally evil': Serial killer Peter Tobin who murdered three women and is feared to have killed more, dies in prison

picture of a police car

Man 'in distress' dies being restrained by police, sparking watchdog investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Venezuela Floods

Landslide causes death and destruction in Venezuelan town

Flame and smoke rise from the Kerch bridge

Attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

Workers unload debris belonging to the crashed Air France flight AF447 from the Brazilian navy’s Constitution Frigate in the port of Recife, north-east of Brazil on June 14 2009

Families seek truth as Airbus and Air France face crash trial

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, rescuers work at the scene of a building damaged by shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Thursday, Oct 6, 2022

Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia apartment buildings leaves 12 dead

People pray for the victims of a mass killing attack outside the gate of the Young Children’s Development Centre in the rural town of Uthai Sawan, north-eastern Thailand

CNN journalists cleared over Thailand day centre footage but handed visa fines

This Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 satellite image made available by the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Julia, bottom right, at 4 pm EDT

Hurricane Julia hits the central Caribbean coast of Nicaragua

Members of the San Antonio Spurs work with students from Robb Elementary School

Basketball stars lift children in visit to Texas mass shooting town

A woman touches a photo of one of the victims

Families hold Buddhist ceremony for children killed in Thailand attack

Paweenuch Supolwong, three, the only child to emerge unscathed from the mass killing attack at her Thai day care centre, is held by her mother Anonpai Srithon

Mother whose three-year-old survived Thai shooting reflects on lost generation

A copy of the fourth century BC golden ritual quiver, an ancient treasure from a Scythian king’s burial mound, is exhibited in the Museum of Historical Treasures in Kyiv, Ukraine

Looting and destruction of Ukrainian cultural sites ‘a war crime’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

Iran Human Rights director: ‘at least 185 people killed by authorities so far’

First Days charity

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet First Days, the charity that aims to reduce the long term effect of poverty on children
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet the mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: The mothers who experienced a ‘turning point’ with Parenting Mental Health
Parenting Mental Health

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet Parenting Mental Health, the charity that aims to end generational mental illness
Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis

Global’s Make Some Noise 2022: Meet SocietyLinks, the charity helping families during the cost of living crisis
The Climate Minister was speaking to Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari presses Climate Minister who refuses to rule out energy rationing this winter

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari is fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

‘We’ve moved on’: Nick Ferrari's fed up with people who ‘bang on and on’ about Brexit

This is James O'Brien's very best effort to make sense of who Liz Truss says is in the 'anti-growth coalition'

James O'Brien: 'So who does Liz Truss like?'

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers

‘It’s us remainers by the way!’: Sadiq Khan says pro-EU politicians are trying to make Brexit a success, not Brexiteers
The Tory Party Chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari challenges Tory Party Chairman to raise benefits in line with inflation

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London