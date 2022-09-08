'Long live the King': Liz Truss says Queen Elizabeth was 'rock' of modern Britain who was 'loved around the world'

By Daisy Stephens

Liz Truss has said Queen Elizabeth II was the "rock" of modern Britain who was 'loved and admired around the world'.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister, dressed in black, addressed the nation outside No 10.

She said: "We are all devastated by the news that we have just heard from Balmoral.

"The death of Her Majesty the Queen is a huge shock to the nation and to the world."

Read more: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II dies aged 96, Buckingham Palace confirms

Read more: Nation mourns after death of Queen Elizabeth II

Liz Truss said: "It's an extraordinary achievement to have presided with such dignity and grace for 70 years.

"Her life of service stretched beyond most of our living memories.

"In return she was loved and admired by the people in the United Kingdom and all around the world.

"She has been a personal inspiration to me and to many Britons - her devotion to duty is an example to us all."

"Earlier this week at 96, she remained determined to carry out her duties as she appointed me as her 15th Prime Minister," said Ms Truss.

"Throughout her life she's visited more than 100 countries and she's touched the lives of millions around the world.

"In the difficult days ahead we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service.

"It is a day of great loss but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy."

The Queen has died at the age of 96. Picture: Alamy

Liz Truss also said: "Today the crown passes, as it has done for more than 1,000 years, to our new monarch, to our new head of state, His Majesty King Charles III."

She said the country would now support the King.

Read more: Charles says death of Queen Elizabeth II 'is a moment of the greatest sadness' for Royal Family

Read more: Live updates: Outpouring of grief after death of Queen Elizabeth II

"We offer him our loyalty and devotion, just as his mother devoted so much, to so many, for so long.

"And with the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country, exactly as Her Majesty would have wished, by saying the words 'God save the King'."