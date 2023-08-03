Lizzo hits back at 'false allegations' as she issues statement after being accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming

Lizzo has been named in a lawsuit by ex-dancers who detailed allegations of a hostile workplace environment - including sexual harassment and religious pressure. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Lizzo has hit back at ‘false allegations’ after being accused of sexual harassment and fat-shaming.

The artist said she would usually "choose not to respond to false allegations" but the claims made were "too outrageous".

It comes after three former backup dancers launched a lawsuit against the singer for creating a hostile work environment - including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and inappropriate religious pressure.

Lizzo said in an Instagram statement: "These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing. My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised.

"Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed."

She continued: "These sensationalised stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behaviour on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

The artist went on to say: "I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art than represents me and my fans. With passion comes hard work and high standards.

"Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team."

She said she did not want to be "looked at as a victim", adding: "I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days.

"I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

The body-positivity advocate allegedly criticised one of the dancers suing her for weight gain before berating and firing the employee later for recording a meeting.

The LA-based lawsuit claims that Lizzo pressured one dancer to touch a nude performer in an Amsterdam club - and also punished a group of employees who she falsely accused of drinking at work with a gruelling 12-hour audition.

The Amsterdam incident also allegedly involved the singer inviting cast members to catch sex toys being launched from the sex club performers' vaginas - and berating those who did not touch them.

Lizzo was said by the suit to have known about complaints about her dance captain pushing Christianity on her dancers - as well as allegations about her own conduct in an Amsterdam strip club. Picture: Getty

The suit names the Juice singer's dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, who allegedly imposed Christian beliefs on her troupe and criticised those who had premarital sex and, strangely, also shared lewd fantasies with her them.

Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez named Lizzo, real name Melissa Viviane Jefferson, and said they believe that she is away of Quigley's alleged conduct.

The specific claims in the lawsuit include sexual harassment, creation of a hostile work environment, false imprisonment and interference with prospective economic advantage.

“The stunning nature of how Lizzo and her management team treated their performers seems to go against everything Lizzo stands for publicly, while privately she weight-shames her dancers and demeans them in ways that are not only illegal but absolutely demoralizing,” Zambrano said today.

The suit alleges “Plaintiffs were aghast with how little regard Lizzo showed for the bodily autonomy of her employees and those around her, especially in the presence of many people whom she employed."

Davis and Williams began performing with Lizzo after they were contestants on Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, an Amazon show that the singer hosts.