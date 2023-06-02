Lloyds to close 53 more branches in latest blow for UK high streets - see the full list

2 June 2023, 09:03 | Updated: 2 June 2023, 09:05

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 53 more branches
Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 53 more branches. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut another 53 branches in the latest blow for high street banks.

21 branches of Lloyds Bank, 15 Halifax and 17 Bank of Scotland locations will shut for good between this September and May next year bringing the industry total closures so far this year to over 500 as more customers switch to online services.

Campaigners say that elderly and vulnerable account holders are being let down - along with those on lower incomes, due to to a sharp fall in the number of free cash machines.

Figures from Which? Show that 662 branches closed last year and so far this year 204 have shut, with 255 more due to shut.

Lloyds customers are being told to check if they have a “mobile branch” service available near them - these are normally set up on specific dates and times each month.

Lloyds and Bank of Scotland customers can also use the Post Office for cash and counter services.

Aspokesperson said: "Our customers are increasingly using digital channels to manage their money – we now have over 20 million customers choosing to bank online.

"Alongside our digital and mobile banking options, we’re introducing more Community Bankers to provide face to face banking support in communities.

"Customers can also bank with us over the phone, through the Post Office or in a Banking Hub. All colleagues at these branches will be offered a role at another branch or elsewhere in our business."

Full list of new Lloyds closures

• Gloucester, GL1 5SD - September 18, 2023

• South Molton, EX36 3DA - September 19, 2023

• Liphook, GU30 7AE - September 21, 2023

• Hazlemere, HP15 7LN - September 21, 2023

• Leeds, LS10 2AP - September 25, 2023

• Bournemouth, BH10 7AY - September 27, 2023

• Kidlington, OX5 2BP - September 28, 2023

• Slough, SL1 4RD - October 5, 2023

• Northampton, NN1 4EW - October 9, 2023

• Brighouse, HD6 1RW - October 10, 2023

• Kingsbridge, TQ7 1PN - October 11, 2023

• Prenton, CH42 8PE, October 16, 2023

• March, PE15 9JE - October 18, 2023

• Llanishen, CF14 5EA - October 24, 2023

• Cromer, NR27 9HZ - October 25, 2023

• Formby, L37 4DR - October 30, 2023

• Thirsk, YO7 1HB - October 31, 2023

• North Walsham, NR28 9BP - November 7, 2023

• St David's, SA62 6SE - November 27, 2023

• Alresford, SO24 9AE - November 27, 2023

• Pershore, WR10 1BD - February 20, 2024

Full list of new Halifax closures

• Swiss Cottage, NW3 6LB - September 20, 2023

• Haywards Heath, RH16 4LA - September 25, 2023

• Southampton, SO15 3LS - September 26, 2023

• Harborne, B17 9NE - September 26, 2023

• Kingstanding, B44 9SU - September 27, 2023

• Todmorden, OL14 5AE - September 28, 2023

• Great Barr, B42 1TN - October 4, 2023

• Craigavon, BT66 6AR - October 4, 2023

• Feltham, TW13 4AU - October 5, 2023

• Canvey Island, SS8 7AN - November 6, 2023

• Malvern, WR14 2AE - November 6, 2023

• Grantham, NG31 6PN - November 8, 2023

• Leominster, HR6 8EP - November 13, 2023

• Larne, BT40 1JE - November 14, 2023

• Paignton, TQ3 3BD - November 28, 2023

Full list of new Bank of Scotland closures

• Cupar, KY15 4BP - October 2, 2023

• Fort Augustus, PH32 4AZ - October 5, 2023

• Eyemouth, TD14 5JE - October 9, 2023

• Ballater, AB35 5QP - October 11, 2023

• Duns, TD11 3ED - October 16, 2023

• Braemar, AB35 5YP - October 17, 2023

• Ullapool, IV26 2TY - October 23, 2023

• Aberfoyle, FK8 3UG - October 24, 2023

• Newcastleton, TD9 0QD - October 31, 2023

• Dunkeld, PH8 0AL - December 5, 2023

• Falkland, KY15 7BZ - December 5, 2023

• Cumnock, KA18 1LF - February 12, 2024

• Crieff, PH7 4DN - February 12, 2024

• Jedburgh, TD8 6DQ - February 14, 2024

• Girvan, KA26 9EU - February 21, 2024

• Dunbar, EH42 1ER - May 21, 2024

• Aviemore, PH22 1RH - May 21, 2024

