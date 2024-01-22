Relief for commuters as LNER drivers call off five day strike action

By Will Taylor

A five day strike by LNER drivers that was planned for next month has been called off.

The action was called amid speculation that the train company would use new minimum service rules to mitigate a series of strikes and overtime bans.

Aslef has planned that action for January 29 onwards as part of a pay dispute.

Its members were due to walk out from February 5 amid speculation about the use of minimum service rules - but it is understood they will not be used so that strike has been called off.

The rules mean a basic level of service must be met even during strikes but union shave criticised them as unworkable.

No train company has said they would use them.

The general secretary of Aslef, Mick Whelan, said previously: "We have given LNER management, and their government counterparts who hold the purse strings, every opportunity to come to the table and they have so far made no realistic offer to our members."

A raft of strike action has already been called over the next few weeks.

Staff at Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, GTR Thameslink, South Western Railway and SWR Island Line will take action on January 30.

The next day will see Northern and TransPennine get hit, while C2C, Greater Anglia and LNER will be impacted on February 2.

Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, and West Midlands Trains will be affected on February 3 while Chiltern, CrossCountry and GWR will be struck on February 5.

Aslef has kept up its action despite RMT's members voting to accept a pay deal in December.