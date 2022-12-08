Locals left distraught after nativity scene at historic Ipswich church smashed, with 'Joseph' beheaded

8 December 2022, 15:24 | Updated: 8 December 2022, 15:28

The Rev Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich said the congregation was 'distraught and saddened' by the incident.
The Rev Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich said the congregation was 'distraught and saddened' by the incident. Picture: All Saints Church

By Chris Samuel

The reverend of an Ipswich church was left 'distraught' after mannequins in a nativity scene were ripped up - with a model of Joseph beheaded - four days after it was set up.

The Rev Danny Morrison, vicar of All Saints Church in Ipswich said the congregation was 'distraught and saddened' by the incident.

It follows a similar attack in December, 2018, when CCTV footage was issued of a man decapitating the nativity scene's 'Joseph'.

There was fury from locals as news began spreading of the destruction of the scene, with damage to the wooden structure holding the figures up, along with the models being dismembered.

The installation was smashed only four days after it went up in outside the church, parts of which date back to the 13th century, leaving the priest baffled.

Read more: Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer

Read more: Search and rescue operation under way for three fishermen missing after their boat collided with ferry off Jersey

Reverend Danny Morrison said: "I was distraught, I was saddened, I was bewildered.

"Why would someone have so much hatred and desire to ruin and destroy something that is not their property, and something that is there to express someone's belief?

"I am also saddened because I know the amount of work put in by so many at the church, and also saddened for the people that have done it.

"What state might their life be like if they find pleasure in doing this? I am trying to make sense which I really can't.'

The scene before it was damaged.
The scene before it was damaged. Picture: All Saints Church

Other local church members shared their anger, with one saying: "Whoever did this should be ashamed - it is barbaric."

Jane Cornish, a leader at the church, said: "It took a long time to put up the figures and make the display look nice, and we feel is something that is appreciated around here.

"It was so sad when we arrived in the morning to see it in bits on the ground.

"We have got other ready-made figures which we use inside but they are not as sturdy, and to fix the figures would take a long time because they really are in little bits."

The installation after the incident.
The installation after the incident. Picture: All Saints Church

The scene has has been a Christmas fixture for the past five years, and though it had been damaged in the past, it was not to this extent.

Ipswich borough councillor Carole Jones, who represents Westgate Ward where the church is located, said 'I'm really disappointed and saddened.

"It's hard to understand such mindless vandalism, especially as this is meant to remind people of Christmas.

Church members with the damaged figures
Church members with the damaged figures. Picture: All Saints Church

"It is a gift to the neighbourhood as well, when people pass it and see it, it cheers them up.'

Fellow ward councillor Colin Kreidewolf said 'The church puts up a display every year and it is lovely, so it is distressing and concerning to see that people feel it is okay to vandalise.

"I will get in touch with the church to see if there's anything we can do.'

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nick

Nick Ferrari argues 'we've lost the ability to put in a shift in this country'

Breaking
Anne Sacoolas (left) has been handed a suspended prison sentence for killing Harry Dunn

Former US spy Anne Sacoolas spared jail as she's sentenced for killing teenager Harry Dunn in road crash

Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a hearing in Khimki just outside Moscow on July 7 2022

US trades basketballer Brittney Griner for Russian arms dealer in prisoner swap

Congress Senate Democrats

Chuck Schumer re-elected as US Senate leader after Democrats expand majority

A local resident leaves his home after Russian shelling destroyed an apartment house in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Putin ignores west and vows to persist with strikes in Ukraine

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace (L) after Marco, (R) was left in a coma

Police hunt man after Italian waiter, 25, ‘left in coma’ following attack outside Brixton pizzeria

1

Porsche named least-reliable used car brand in UK, followed by Land Rover and Jaguar

Brittney Griner has been freed in exchange for an arms dealer dubbed the 'Merchant of Death'

Russia frees US basketball star Brittney Griner in prisoner swap for 'Merchant of Death' arms dealer

The pair's eco-protest was cut short by a worker at the concert hall

Eco protesters glue themselves to conductor’s railing at concert but it’s removable so security put them in corridor

Pete Wishart has quit the SNP's Commons frontbench team.

Two SNP Westminster frontbenchers quit in wake of new leader being elected

Alamy

Met Police officer charged with false imprisonment and assault of a woman

Passengers have been urged to rethink Christmas travel plans

Travellers urged to rethink travel plans with '30% of flights set to be axed' amid Christmas strikes

Police officers stand by a searched property in Frankfurt

Officials predict more arrests over German far-right plot

Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, arrives at Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway

Nobel laureate: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

Yellow warnings have been issued across the UK

Arctic blast hits Britain as snow and ice warning extended amid fears temperature will drop to -10C

Celine Dion is suffering from a rare brain condition

Celine Dion tearfully reveals she has incurable 'Stiff Person Disease', brain condition that turns people into 'human statues'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mohsen Shekari (l) first person executed by Iran following the protests after the death of Mahsa Amini (r)

Iran carries out first execution of prisoner held in Mahsa Amini protests

Surgeon and doctor-turned-refugee, Dr Tewodros Tefera, prepares a malaria test for 23-year-old Tigrayan refugee Hareg from Mekele, Ethiopia, at the Sudanese Red Crescent clinic in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan, near the border with Ethiopia

WHO: Covid disruption resulted in 63,000 more malaria deaths

Raheem Sterling will rejoin the England camp

Raheem Sterling to return to England World Cup camp after flying home following burglary

Harry and Meghan on their second date

'He was hot, sweaty and embarrassed!': Meghan lifts the lid on Harry showing up half an hour late to their first date
The Commodore Goodwill (pictured) ferry collided with a fishing boat, which is thought to have sunk, triggering a search and rescue operation

Search and rescue operation under way for three fishermen missing after their boat collided with ferry off Jersey
A man walks on all four limbs as a form of exercise in the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing

China begins relaxing Covid measures

New images include Archie's first birthday

Harry and Meghan release new photos of Archie and Lilibet in Netflix docuseries

Prince Harry opened up about his time in Afghanistan

'Jeez I went to war, twice': Harry says military service 'burst bubble' of Royal life

Harry said it was hard to see Meghan getting similar treatment to Diana

'To see another woman in my life endure this feeding frenzy is hard': Harry slams media 'harassment' in new doc
The Netflix show plays some of Diana's infamous Panorama interview despite William's request it should never be aired again

William's fury as Harry and Meghan Netflix doc shows Diana's infamous interview despite request it never be aired again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Pensioner concerned over aunt's energy bill

Pensioner 'terrified' over aunt's heating bill, saying she lacks financial understanding due to dementia
Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Education Secretary doesn’t think white privilege is a ‘fact’

Shelagh

'This isn't new!': Shelagh Fogarty criticises Health Sec for comments on NHS waiting times

Tom paramedics

'I didn't train to see people die', paramedic reveals pressures driving workers to strike

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: 'Sad truth' is there are plenty of far-right extremists across Europe - Britain too
Grieving Strep A Family

'It's blown our family apart': Grandfather describes 'every parent's worst nightmare' after toddler died from Strep A
Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

Striking and frustrated paramedic tells Shelagh Fogarty about tough working conditions

JSO

Just Stop Oil have found the perfect way to protest, says James O'Brien

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes

James O’Brien reflects on ‘Dickensian' 21st Century Britain as people struggle to heat their homes
strike government

Caller launches into tirade about unions 'destabilising the government' through strikes

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit