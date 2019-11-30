London Bridge: The Queen praises "brave individuals" who risked their lives

30 November 2019, 11:42 | Updated: 30 November 2019, 11:48

The Queen responded to yesterday's terror attacks at London Bridge.

The Queen has sent her "thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones" in the London Bridge terror attack.

In an official statement, she said: "Prince Philip & I saddened to hear of the terror attacks at London Bridge."

London Bridge: The Queen praises "brave individuals" who risked their lives in terror attack. Picture: PA

She also praised the "brave individuals who put their own lives at risk to selflessly help and protect others".

One of the brave individuals she was referring to confronted the attacker, Usman Khan, with a 5ft narwhal tusk.

