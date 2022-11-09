London bus driver admits causing death of woman after electric bus smash outside of Victoria Station

Victoria Bus Station Crash Scene. Picture: Getty

By Fran Way

A London bus driver has admitted causing the death of a 32-year-old woman after his electric bus smashed into the back of another outside of Victoria Station.

Melissa Burr, from Rainham in Kent, was walking between the two buses when one of them shot forward and crashed into the back of the other.

She died at the scene from her injuries. Another two people were injured with non-life threatening injuries.

Appearing at the Old Bailey today, Olusofa Popoola, 59, admitted causing death by careless driving on August 10, 2021.

The pleas were not accepted by the court and he has been sent for trial on the remaining charges of causing death by driving dangerously and seriously injuring another woman by driving dangerously in the same crash.

He has been let go on unconditional bail until his trial at the same court on a date which has not been fixed.

In a statement through the Met Police, her family said: “We are absolutely devastated by loss and the hole that this incident has left in our lives.

“Melissa was a kind and thoughtful soul, had a quirky charm with such a bright future ahead of her. As a family we naturally want to understand how such a tragedy occurred, but for now we just want time and space to mourn our beautiful Melissa and send her to rest with her late father.”