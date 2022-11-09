Triple stabbing at Harrow on the Hill station in north west London

Police at the scene in Harrow on the Hill. Picture: @nilzpatel7/Twitter

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an investigation after a triple stabbing at a station in north west London.

Police rushed to Harrow on the Hill at 5.18pm to reports of a stabbing. Police found three men with knife injuries at the scene.

The men received treatment at the scene from paramedics before being rushed to hospital.

Two of the men were assessed as having non-life threatening injuries, police said. The condition of the third man is unclear.

Another man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault and was taken into custody.

An onlooker told LBC: "We saw emergency services covering an area outside Costa Coffee with foil.

Read more: Arrest of LBC's Charlotte Lynch at scene of eco-protest 'in retrospect not necessary,' police admit

Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb Bushtucker Trial

"We couldn’t see how many but I’ve heard it was three people. We saw a stretcher being rushed to the incident area.

"Three ambulances lots of police cars. The whole of the station was cordoned off and also the Harrow bus garage was cordoned off too. Traffic was terrible and I was surprised police didn’t close off the road."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: "Police were called to Harrow on the Hill at 5.18pm on Wednesday, November 9 to reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service (LAS). Three males were found with stab wounds."

They were treated at the scene by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

"The condition of two of the males has been assessed as non life-threatening.

"Another male was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault. He has been taken into custody.

"A crime scene has been put in place. Enquiries continue."