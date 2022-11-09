Watch: Screaming Matt Hancock squeals and squirms in his first I'm A Celeb bushtucker trial

By Will Taylor

Matt Hancock faces his first I'm A Celebrity bushtucker trial in tonight's show – and he's seen squirming as he's covered in sludge and creepy critters.

The ex-health secretary has entered the Australian jungle late with comedian Seann Walsh and the two are seen working their way around a dark tunnel on all fours.

They have to win stars for their new campmates in Wednesday's episode.

Mr Hancock is seen fumbling around in the dark in a shirt, shorts and helmet as he tries to navigate the trial.

"Feel around everywhere!" hosts Ant and Dec tell the MP, who has lost the Tory whip for appearing on the show.

He screams as a liquid is dropped on him, while the Geordie presenters look on with smirks.

Creepy crawlies are dropped on the one-time candidate for the Conservative leadership as he continues to fumble around.

He and Mr Walsh frantically call out to each other as they try to move through the cramped network of burrows and they're told to keep going.

Mr Hancock's appearance has caused a storm at Westminster and ignited criticism that he was abandoning his constituents.

Rishi Sunak is "very disappointed" in the MP for joining the show while his colleagues in Parliament are left dealing with casework for their constituents, who are facing spiralling inflation and interest rates.

Mr Hancock has played down claims about his absence, and said he wants to promote his dyslexia campaign.