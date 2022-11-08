Matt Hancock 'to be rushed into I'm A Celeb early' after shock exit of Olivia Attwood

8 November 2022, 08:35 | Updated: 8 November 2022, 08:53

Matt Hancock could be rushed into the I'm A Celeb jungle after Olivia Attwood withdrew
Matt Hancock could be rushed into the I'm A Celeb jungle after Olivia Attwood withdrew. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Daisy Stephens

Matt Hancock is due to enter I'm A Celebrity early after the shock departure of former Love Islander Olivia Attwood.

The politician, 44, and fellow late entry Seann Walsh, 36, could be brought in earlier than planned, The Sun reports.

The ITV reality show was thrown into chaos after "heartbroken" Attwood, who has opened up in the past about her battles with ADHD, panic attacks and crippling anxiety, was forced to quit due to medical reasons.

She had been checked over by medics after just 48 hours in the jungle before producers deemed it unsafe for her to continue.

Matt Hancock who is set to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle early
Matt Hancock who is set to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle early. Picture: Alamy
Olivia Attwood who was forced to quit the show
Olivia Attwood who was forced to quit the show. Picture: ITV

Read more: I'm very disappointed in Matt Hancock for joining I'm A Celebrity, says Rishi Sunak

Read more: ‘He thinks he’s a bit of a dude!’: James O’Brien tries to figure out why Matt Hancock is joining I’m a Celebrity

In a statement on her Instagram account, Ms Attwood said "heartbroken is an understatement" and said she was "absolutely loving every second of the show" before her early exit "for reasons beyond her control".

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme's medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A post shared on her Instagram story promised that fans would hear "the truth" from Attwood in due course.

The post read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing 'I'm a Celeb' for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."

The post added: "PS who's going to roast Matt Hancock now."

Attwood's early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

During the launch episode on Sunday, Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP - a Very Isolated Person - alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Supermarket shelves remain empty in some areas as egg shortages look likely

Could eggs shell-out? Bird flu sees shoppers scramble as supermarket rationing looms

Donald Trump has set a date for his big announcement

Donald Trump sets date for 'very big announcement' as rumours of a 2024 White House run grow

Just Stop Oil have climbed M25 gantries in at least six locations

Eco zealots back again: Just Stop Oil scale M25 gantries bringing motorway to grinding halt for second day running

Zayn Malik has urged Rishi Sunak to extend the free school meals scheme

'No child should experience stigma': One Direction star Zayn Malik calls for free school meals for more children

Rishi Sunak is under pressure over his appointment of Gavin Williamson after more allegations of bullying were made

Gavin Williamson accused of telling civil servant to 'slit their throat' as more bullying allegations surface

Toni Crews will become UK's first person to be dissected on TV show

Brave mum who died of rare type of cancer becomes UK first to be dissected on a TV programme

An eco protester has issued an emotional plea from the top of an M25 gantry. Picture: Just Stop Oil/Surrey Police

Climate change activists vow to cause chaos during rush-hour on the M25 again after 35 people were arrested

More strong winds and heavy rain is on the way.

Heavy showers and strong winds to sweep UK as Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Wes Streeting has backed Keir Starmer

Wes Streeting backs Keir Starmer over claims NHS is hiring too many foreign staff

Gemma Brogan, 41, and Christopher Bennett, 35, were jailed

Couple kept seven kids with 35 dogs in 'shocking, repugnant' house filled with rotting food and animal faeces

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being left to die on the world stage, his aunt has said

Alaa Abd El-Fattah is being 'left to die on the world stage', with Cop27 taking place while British activist is locked up in Egypt
Rishi Sunak and Vladimir Putin

Putin’s war on Ukraine and energy crisis is why we need to 'act faster' on Climate Change, Sunak tells Cop27

Nurses will strike in the lead up to Christmas

Nurse strikes leaving NHS operating 'bank holiday' level service is 'unacceptable', says shadow health sec

A deal to curb migrant crossings is "close"

UK's deal with France to curb Channel crossings reaches 'final stages' as Sunak meets Macron

Greta Thunberg has called for disruptive climate action to continue

Greta Thunberg calls for more 'civil disobedience' in wake of Just Stop Oil protests, as climate action sweeps Europe

Russia has admitted interfering in US elections

'We have interfered and will continue to interfere': 'Putin's chef' admits Russian meddling in US elections

Latest News

See more Latest News

Francis has been jailed for 10 months

Ex-Met cop jailed after swiping £1,500 of public money from police station safe to pay credit card bill
Plans have been scrapped.

Royal Yacht Britannia successor scrapped: Boris' flagship idea sunk by Rishi Sunak

TfL unveiled the latest version of its map

New Tube map drawn up to show Elizabeth Line services to and from London

Migrants making the crossing to the UK

Albanian people smugglers launch £11,000 'premium service' to get migrants into the UK

Rishi Sunak remains supportive of Gavin Williamson

Rishi Sunak has 'full confidence' in Gavin Williamson despite being investigated over abusive texts
Police discovered machetes during a stop-and-search operation

Police slam shouting onlookers who interfered in stop-and-search machete seizure

The UK is supportive of negotiations over climate change payments to poorer countries

Reparations row hits Cop27: UK 'open to negotiations' on hefty climate payments to poorer nations, despite cuts at home
Liverpool is up for sale, with John Henry (bottom right) apparently ready to quit the club

Liverpool FC up for sale after fan anger at US ownership and poor start to season

Boris Johnson has said the heatwave this summer could have contributed to his downfall

'Heatwave could have caused my downfall as PM,' jokes Boris Johnson

Widower Andrew Sington, 76, was not wearing his glasses at the time

Grandfather, 76, who touched NHS nurse’s breast claiming he was ‘reading her name badge’ guilty of sexual assault.

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr on Monday

Andrew Marr: Millions of migrants could flock to UK if we don't help poorer countries with climate change
'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

'Go to the Houses of Parliament': LBC caller gives his advice to Just Stop Oil

‘Radicalisation is becoming normalised’ warns James O’Brien caller, who says the government’s language is misleading people about migration

James O'Brien caller suggests government rhetoric on migration is misleading people

Pure sweet hopium!: James O’Brien say's cutting down on ‘intoxicating drug of kindness’ towards govt

James O’Brien says he's weaning himself off 'pure sweet hopium!'

Grant Shapps protestors

Grant Shapps hopes protestors spend Christmas in prison after Just Stop Oil block M25

Caller on Sangita Myska's show says he doesn't support nurse strike

'It's a disgusting idea': Caller condemns nurse strike

David Lammy speaks to sister of imprisoned activist

‘Step up and save Alaa’: Sister of imprisoned British-Egyptian activist urges PM to bring her brother home
‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

‘We’re not invaders’ says this Albanian caller who wants Suella Braverman to resign

The 55 percent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

The 55 per cent pension tax is ‘driving people away from work’ warns Andrew Castle

'This is just the beginning of the end': Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says Masih Alinejad

Revolution in Iran gaining momentum, says activist and journalist Masih Alinejad

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit