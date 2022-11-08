Matt Hancock 'to be rushed into I'm A Celeb early' after shock exit of Olivia Attwood

Matt Hancock could be rushed into the I'm A Celeb jungle after Olivia Attwood withdrew. Picture: Alamy/ITV

By Daisy Stephens

Matt Hancock is due to enter I'm A Celebrity early after the shock departure of former Love Islander Olivia Attwood.

The politician, 44, and fellow late entry Seann Walsh, 36, could be brought in earlier than planned, The Sun reports.

The ITV reality show was thrown into chaos after "heartbroken" Attwood, who has opened up in the past about her battles with ADHD, panic attacks and crippling anxiety, was forced to quit due to medical reasons.

She had been checked over by medics after just 48 hours in the jungle before producers deemed it unsafe for her to continue.

Matt Hancock who is set to enter the I'm A Celeb jungle early. Picture: Alamy

Olivia Attwood who was forced to quit the show. Picture: ITV

In a statement on her Instagram account, Ms Attwood said "heartbroken is an understatement" and said she was "absolutely loving every second of the show" before her early exit "for reasons beyond her control".

ITV said the 31-year-old has been told by the programme's medical team that it is not safe for her to return to camp.

A post shared on her Instagram story promised that fans would hear "the truth" from Attwood in due course.

The post read: "To say Olivia is heartbroken would be an understatement.

"She dreamed of doing 'I'm a Celeb' for years, and was absolutely loving every second of the show and throwing herself into jungle life feet first (just as we knew she would).

"However, for reasons beyond her control her journey has been cut short. Your support and kind words have meant the absolute world to her, now as much as it always has.

"You will hear the truth from Olivia in due course and she will be back on your screens in the New Year."

The post added: "PS who's going to roast Matt Hancock now."

Attwood's early exit gives her one of the shortest stints in the camp, closely matched by that of EastEnders actress Elaine Lordan who in 2005 dropped out after fainting twice within 24 hours of her arrival.

During the launch episode on Sunday, Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP - a Very Isolated Person - alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

A spokesman for the broadcaster said: "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks.

"Unfortunately the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be a further investigation.

"She has been absolutely brilliant and she'll be very much missed on the show."