London City airport to scrap 100ml rule in biggest relaxation of security in decades

3 March 2023, 10:51

Rule change: London City Airport
Rule change: London City Airport. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

London City airport will become the first in the UK to scrap the 100ml rule for travelling with liquids.

The airport is going to upgrade its security scanners to new generation machines by the end of March, allowing passengers to take up to two litres of liquids through security.

Passengers will also not be required to remove laptops from bags.

Creams and make-up will not need to be put into separate plastic bags.

Read more: Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Read more: 'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

The change will come into effect ahead of the school holidays on April 3 and Easter weekend.

Robert Sinclair, the airport’s chief executive, said: “The new lanes will not only cut hassle but also queuing times, which I know passengers will love.”

All major UK airports will have the same rules in place by June 2024.

The change comes due to advancement of technology at security in airports, with new CT machines that produce a high-resolution 3-D scan of bags that can be observed from every angle by staff.

Older machines only produce a 2-D image.

Trials of the scanners have been under way at Heathrow since 2018, and at Gatwick and Birmingham airports.

Restrictions on the size of liquids were put into place in 2006 after a terror attack using liquid explosives was thwarted at Heathrow.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Bruce Willis' family revealed his dementia diagnosis in February

Bruce Willis’ wife shares heartbreaking throwback video of actor weeks after dementia diagnosis

THE owner of Lloyds Pharmacy has put all of its 1,300 chemist branches at risk of closure

Lloyds Pharmacy puts all 1,300 branches 'at risk' of closure in major blow for high street

Oslo wind farm protest

Norway’s PM meets reindeer herders to discuss concerns over wind farms

The hiker was heading to the Hill of Three Crosses

Brit tourist, 34, dies after being pistol-whipped and mugged in Colombia and lying injured for two days

The Mayor of London has said there is a "far-right element" to ULEZ opposition

Sadiq Khan sparks fury as he decries 'Far Right' and 'Covid denier' element among Ulez protesters

Charles evicted Harry and Meghan over claims about Camilla

'Outraged' King Charles evicted Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage after 'wicked stepmother' Camilla claims

Kem Sokha

Ex-opposition leader guilty of treason and sentenced to 27 years’ house arrest

SpaceX rocket liftoff

New crew checks in at ISS despite problem with capsule docking hook

Najib Razak

Former PM acquitted in latest trial over embezzlement of Malaysian state fund

Joe Biden and Olaf Scholz

Scholz to meet Biden amid fears that China could supply weapons to Russia

CCTV footage played in court captured the incident when Auriol Grey (L) shouted at cyclist Celia Ward (centre)

Woman, 49, jailed for manslaughter for shouting at cyclist before she was killed by car 'plans to appeal'

Performers at the show

Parents' fury as naked man in thigh-high leather boots performs bondage routine in drag act for babies

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been convicted of murdering his wife and son

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering his wife and son

A candle-lit vigil has been held for a baby found during the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Constance Marten and her partner due in court charged with manslaughter as hundreds attend vigil for her newborn

Alex Murdaugh cries as prosecutor Creighton Waters describes the murder of Murdaugh’s wife and son during closing arguments in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walte

Disgraced US lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of fatally shooting wife and son

Stock image of police 'do not cross' tape

Police issue urgent appeal to find mother amid welfare concerns after foetus found on Dorset heath

Latest News

See more Latest News

A Belgian woman who killed her five children with a kitchen knife has been euthanised at her own request, 16 years on from the killings, her lawyer confirmed today.

Belgian woman who killed her five children euthanised at own request 16 years on

Snow could hit the UK next week

Brits set to be blanketed in snow next week as Beast from the East blizzard sweeps across the UK, forecasters say
A woman reportedly said she stabbed her husband twice on the evening of the Queen's funeral because as she was "upset" about the monarch's death.

Woman stabbed husband twice on evening of Queen's funeral 'because she was upset about monarch's death'
Obit Wayne Shorter

Wayne Shorter, jazz saxophone pioneer, dies aged 89

Georgia Election Investigation

Trump can be sued by injured police over Capitol riots – US justice department

A candle-lit vigil has been held for a baby found during the search for the missing child of Constance Marten and her partner Mark Gordon.

Vigil held for baby found during search for missing child of aristocrat Constance Marten and partner Mark Gordon
Children protesting

Protests spiral at yet more schools as girls say having to share loos with boys makes them 'vulnerable' and 'uncomfortable'
India G20

US secretary of state and Russian foreign minister hold 10-minute chat at G20

Argentina Messi Violence

Gunmen leave Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi menacing message

Actor Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law Mrs Aldridge ‘may have crossed busy road’ as police urge public to check video doorbells

Body found in hunt for Laurel Aldridge formally identified as sister-in-law of The Office star Mackenzie Crook

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari outraged by listener who blames conservatives for Abedi bombings

Furious Nick Ferrari forces caller to apologise after blaming Manchester Arena attack on the Tories
Andrew Marr asks who has the appetite to reopen the Brexit fight

Who is ready to reopen the Brexit fight, asks Andrew Marr - as Boris Johnson draws battle lines
Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed

Father 'sick to stomach' after parents are jailed over disabled daughter's death in maggot-infested bed
'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board

'Parents...we're lost': Father deeply concerned by school's sex education after teacher wrote 'c*nt' on board
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick likens renting to ‘The Hunger Games’ as landlords face investigation

Shelagh Fogarty hears from Covid intensive care worker

Intensive care doctor reveals horrors of working during Covid, after leaked Matt Hancock texts
James O'Brien rebukes Steve Baker and Sarah Vine for seeking sympathy after Brexit

James O'Brien rebukes the Brexiteers now looking for 'compassion' and 'sympathy'

Nick Ferrari on benefit cuts for school truancy

'Cut the cash!': Nick Ferrari backs proposal to scrap benefits for parents of truanting children
Nick and EU flags

'Nothing about Brexit is normal or fair': James O'Brien brands vote leave advocates as 'liars'
Nick Ferrari slams police involvement in school Quran incident

Nick Ferrari slams West Yorkshire police over Quran School incident

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit