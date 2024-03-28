Shocking moment knifeman jumps out at cyclist in unprovoked stabbing in broad daylight

28 March 2024

Moments before man is stabbed in unprovoked knife attack

By Flaminia Luck

This is the terrifying moment a cyclist was set upon by a knifeman in broad daylight in an unprovoked attack in a street in London.

The victim, who said he thought he was going to die, was riding his bicycle down a street in Enfield, north London, when the knifeman leapt out at him.

Lewis Livingstone forced him off his bicycle and kicked him before brandishing a large knife and stabbing him multiple times in front of horrified onlookers.

On Friday, Livingstone, 19, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was sentenced to six and a half years at Hendon Magistrates' Court.

Lewis Livingstone, 19, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was jailed on Friday
Lewis Livingstone, 19, of Wellington Road, Enfield, was jailed on Friday. Picture: MPS

He previously pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to attempted robbery and possession of a bladed article, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was also subject to a suspended sentence for a previous offence for which he will serve 18 months, bringing the total sentence to eight years.

The court heard the victim, then aged 28, was riding his bicycle home when the incident happened at around 16:26hrs on Saturday, 1 July 2023 in Fore Street.

Livingstone, who was stood at a bus stop, leapt out at the victim and kicked him, forcing him off his bicycle.

CCTV footage then shows Livingstone unsheathing a large knife and chasing the victim away from the bicycle.

He mounted it and waved the knife again at the victim when he re-approached.

The victim tackled Livingstone to prevent his bicycle from being stolen. As they lay on the floor Livingstone retrieved his knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen in front of scores of passersby.

The victim screamed for help and sustained further knife injuries to his hands as he tried to defend himself.

Members of the public intervened to stop Livingstone and he was held as police arrived and arrested him.

When asked why he had done it, one witness said Livingstone simply responded: “Is he dead?”

The victim was given first aid at the scene before being taken to hospital.

Officers charged Livingstone within 24 hours and he was remanded in custody.

Livingstone tried to claim he was acting in self-defence but this was disproved.

In an impact statement, the victim said: “I believe this man was going to kill me, had the people not come to my rescue.

“I am still not over the shock and fear. I spent the night in hospital having nightmares. I still have a lot of pain on my side and hands as a result of being stabbed. I am now in the queue waiting for surgery on my hands.”

'Physical and psychological impact'

Investigating officer Detective Constable James Hunt said: “The victim continues to suffer with the physical and psychological impact of this incident. He was going about his day, having just bought some food, when he was thrust into a terrible ordeal.

“I know he is incredibly grateful to the people who came to his aid. Were it not for their bravery, this incident could potentially have been far worse.

“It’s a good example of the community coming forward and working together with the police following a serious crime.

"Those valuable witnesses, combined with other investigative work, were key in helping us quickly charge and remand Livingstone."

