Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck at home, inquest hears

The siblings - the youngest of whom was just nine-months-old - were stabbed. Picture: Facebook/Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Three children who were found dead at their home earlier this year died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks, an inquest has heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fares Bash, seven, Joury Bash, three, and Mohammed Bash, nine months old, were found at a property in Sea Mills, a suburb of Bristol on February.

Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia, the inquest which opened at Avon Coroner's Court on Tuesday heard.

A 42-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, Bristol. Picture: Alamy

The coroner, Dr Peter Harrowing, adjourned the inquest while detectives continued their investigation.

He said: "Because there are ongoing police investigations, I will adjourn the inquest pending the outcome."

The inquest opening was attended by the children's father, Alfil Bash.

Read more: Two teens, 16 and 17, dead and boy, 14, in a critical condition after electric motorbike smashes into four cars

Speaking outside the hearing, he cried as he spoke of his devastation at the loss of his children and said he could not get his head around what had happened.

Mr Bash described his oldest son as a "genius boy" who loved football, singing and maths.

Police forensic tent at the scene in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, where a woman was arrested on suspicion of murder. Picture: Alamy

In late February hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.

Avon and Somerset Police said earlier this month that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

She was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was detained under the Mental Health Act.

Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.