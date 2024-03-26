Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Three children died of stab wounds to chest and neck at home, inquest hears
26 March 2024, 14:15
Three children who were found dead at their home earlier this year died of knife wounds, with injuries to their chests and necks, an inquest has heard.
Fares Bash, seven, Joury Bash, three, and Mohammed Bash, nine months old, were found at a property in Sea Mills, a suburb of Bristol on February.
Fares Bash also showed possible signs of asphyxia, the inquest which opened at Avon Coroner's Court on Tuesday heard.
A 42-year-old woman, arrested on suspicion of murder, has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The coroner, Dr Peter Harrowing, adjourned the inquest while detectives continued their investigation.
He said: "Because there are ongoing police investigations, I will adjourn the inquest pending the outcome."
The inquest opening was attended by the children's father, Alfil Bash.
Speaking outside the hearing, he cried as he spoke of his devastation at the loss of his children and said he could not get his head around what had happened.
Mr Bash described his oldest son as a "genius boy" who loved football, singing and maths.
In late February hundreds of people attended a vigil in memory of the three children.
Avon and Somerset Police said earlier this month that a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.
She was taken to hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening and was detained under the Mental Health Act.
Following the incident, Avon and Somerset Police referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) over prior contact but the watchdog said no investigation was required.