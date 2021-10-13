London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

13 October 2021, 16:36

Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years
Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years. Picture: Detained in Dubai

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A football coach from London has been jailed for 25 years in Dubai after cannabis oil was found in his car.

Billy Hood, 24, from Notting Hill, was arrested on January 31 after officers found four small bottles of CBD vape oil - which is legal in the UK - in his car.

He had only recently moved to the country.

READ MORE: Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

He told campaign group Detained in Dubai he was "shocked, scared and confused" when police suddenly turned up and demanded to search his home and car.

When they found the oil, which he claims had been left in his car by a friend, he was taken to an isolation cell in a police station, where he stayed for 14 days "without any hygiene products".

He said, despite not knowing the language, he was forced by police forced to sign a confession written in Arabic.

He has been jailed for trafficking, supplying and possession of CBD vape oil.

Radha Stirling, CEO of Detained in Dubai, said: "Forced and coerced confessions are commonplace in Dubai."

Billy Hood's family are appealing his sentence
Billy Hood's family are appealing his sentence. Picture: Detained in Dubai

Mr Hood's mother Breda said: "I have hidden myself away, crying and crying when I imagine what our sweet boy is going through.

"It is the worst stress I've ever been through and I feel helpless."

His brother Alexander added: "It’s been difficult to cope with Billy's ongoing detention and the idea that he could be in a UAE prison until he’s 50. 

"Billy is a healthy, fitness focussed guy. Unlike other kids, mum never had to worry about him getting into drugs or smoking. 

"It's one thing if you've done something wrong but a whole other story when your life is being ruined as though you're a criminal when you're not."

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said: "We are giving consular support to a British man who has been imprisoned in the UAE."

Mr Hood's family is appealing against the sentence and have launched a fundraising page to pay for legal fees.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Maros Sefcovic has outlined EU plans to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol

EU to slash spot checks and cut red tape amid NI Protocol row

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner

MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner take part in New Shepard spacecraft crew

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation

'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

An enraged mother took Insulate Britain to task when they blocked her school run

'Move - my son needs to go to school': Enraged mother clashes with eco protesters

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks

Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it

A lorry driver said he has lost a potential new job after Insulate Britain made him over an hour late to his interview.

Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt

Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park

Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed
The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating
England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn
uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain
Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths
The officer worked for the Metropolitan Police

Former Met Police officer began relationship with woman he was investigating
James Gray, MP for North Wiltshire, confused Nadhim Zahawi and Sajid Javid at a reception in Parliament.

Tory MP who allegedly said Asian ministers 'look the same' loses charity role
Ships are being diverted away from Felixstowe because of a build-up of cargo as a result of the HGV driver shortage which has seen the army driving fuel lorries

Cargo ships forced to divert from UK ports as lorry driver crisis causes container backlog
Transport for London have redesigned the tube map to commemorate Black History Month

TfL unveils reimagined Tube map to honour Black History Month
Queues have continued across London and the South-East.

Petrol crisis: Situation still 'serious' in London as uncertainty over deliveries continue

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks
Nick Ferrari quizzed the Cabinet Office minister

Nick Ferrari savages minister who has not read damning Covid report

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police