'It's such a huge relief': London man tells of 'joy' as mum is freed by Hamas

Noam Sagi describes the 'relief' as his mother is released by Hamas. Picture: LBC

By Georgina Greer

Noam Sagi's 75-year-old mother Ada Sagi was freed along with 11 other captives on Tuesday, as he says they "never stopped fighting" for her return.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Noam Sagi told of the "unreal" feeling as his mother was freed along after her capture by Hamas on the 7th October, along with the "psychological terror" as he waited for her release.

Mr Sagi described his mum as a peace activist, who was part of a community that "fought all their lives for good neighbouring relationships".

"My heart just expanded beyond belief for the last 53 days to contain the pain. It's actually the first time this big bleeding heart is excited...we're shaking," he told the BBC.

"We are just going to give her the biggest, loving, squashy hug possible, just to connect and remind her that we were never ever going to abandon her, that we never ever stopped fighting to get her back," he added.

READ MORE: 'Worker shortage list' including ballet dancers could be axed as ministers battle to reduce migration

READ MORE: Boy aged 13 who ran over and killed woman with her own car receives two-year sentence

Crowds cheer as a helicopter carrying Hamas hostages lands on Israeli soil. Picture: LBC

Ada Sagi was released alongside 11 other hostages, nine other Israelis and two from Thailand according to Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari.

They include 17-year-old Mia Leimberg, her mother Gabriela Leimberg, 59, the oldest hostage to be released Ditza Heiman, 84, Ofelia Roitman, 77, Nora Babadila, 60, Clara Marman, 62, Tamar Metzger, 78, Meirav Tal, 54, and Norlin Babdila, 60.

Along with 36-year-old Rimon Kirsht, who was taken from her home in Kibbutz Nirim alongside her husband Yagev who is still being held in Gaza.

Israel has released 30 prisoners in return.

Their release comes on the fifth day of the truce between Israel and Hamas after both sides agreed to extend the pause beyond Monday - the end of the original four day agreed truce.

Mediators have met in Qatar in efforts to extend the pause beyond Wednesday.