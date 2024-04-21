Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya breaks women's-only marathon record at London Marathon

21 April 2024, 11:26 | Updated: 21 April 2024, 13:18

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's race
Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya crosses the finish line to win the women's race. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya has broken the record for the women's-only marathon at the London Marathon.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Alexander Munyao won the men's London Marathon in a time of two hours four minutes.

British runner, Emile Cairess was third in the mens' event qualifying him for the Olympics.

A record 50,000 people took to the Capital's streets today for the 26.2 mile race.

Competitors run past Westminster in the 2023 London Marathon
Competitors run past Westminster in the 2023 London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

Famous faces taking part include comedian and TV presenter Romesh Ranganathan, who is running for suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably the day after starting his new Radio 2 Saturday morning show.

Fellow comedian Joel Dommett is running in the Piranha costume first worn by this year's Masked Singer winner, McFly's Danny Jones.

"Hardest Geezer" Russ Cook, who finished running the entire length of Africa on April 7, is running in support of the Running Charity.

Also among the runners are 20 MPs and peers, the most in the event's history, including Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

The elite and wheelchair races set off at staggered start times, with the wheelchair field starting at 9.05am.

The elite women's race starts at 9.25am, while the elite men take off at 10am.

Runners in the mass participation race - which includes members of the public and celebrities - start at 10am in waves until 11.30am.

Read more: Conservatives no longer 'patriotic party' and have denigrated 'some of our proudest national institutions', says Starmer

A 30 second round of applause took place before runners set off in memory of last year's elite men's winner - Kelvin Kiptum - who died in February.

The route will be the same as in recent years, starting at Blackheath and ending at The Mall.

Participants in the race get to see the capital's most popular areas including Big Ben, Tower Bridge and Buckingham Palace as they head to the finish line.

Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair race
Marcel Hug of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the men's wheelchair race. Picture: Alamy

Switzerland's Marcel Hug won the men's wheelchair race for the fourth year in a row.

The 38-year-old crossed the line in one hour 28 minutes and 35 seconds for his fifth win.

American Daniel Romanchuk finished second with Briton David Weir, in his 25th consecutive appearance, third.

Catherine Debrunner, also of Switzerland, dominated the women's wheelchair race to win in 1:38:54.

Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race at the London Marathon
Catherine Debrunner of Switzerland crosses the finish line to win the women's wheelchair race at the London Marathon. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An SH-60K helicopter

One dead, seven missing after two Japanese navy helicopters crash in Pacific

Pro-Ukraine activists outside the Capitol in Washington

Ukrainian and Western leaders hail US aid as Kremlin warns of ‘further ruin’

People protest in Tel Aviv against Benjamin Netanyahu's government

Israeli strikes on southern Gaza city of Rafah kill 18, mostly children

The video was captured by David Beckham

Spice Girls reunite at Victoria Beckham's lavish 50th birthday party attended by A-list guests

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in Male

Voting begins for Maldives Parliament, as India and China vie for influence

Flowers left inside the Westfield shopping centre in Bondi Junction, Sydney, where the stabbing took place

Nine-month-old baby hurt in Sydney mall stabbing out of hospital, health authorities say

Keir Starmer says the Labour party is "now the patriotic party"

Conservatives no longer 'patriotic party' and have denigrated 'some of our proudest national institutions', says Starmer

The two children were pronounced dead at the scene

Siblings, 8, and 5, killed and 15 others injured after suspected drunk driver smashes into children's birthday party

V

Man and woman in 70s found dead in house prompts police investigation

Ecuador Security Referendum

Ecuadorians head to polls to toughen fight against gangs behind wave of violence

Birthday Party Crash

Two children dead and 15 injured after truck crashes into child’s birthday party

Just Stop Oil are planning to heap holiday hell onto summer tourists by disrupting airports in the UK and abroad from mid-June.

Just Stop Oil plan massive disruption at airports to heap holiday hell on Brits

Suella Braverman has called for Sir Mark Rowley to be sacked as Metropolitan Police Commissioner for the force's treatment of Jews in recent months.

Braverman calls for Met Police Commissioner to be sacked over force's poor treatment of British Jews at protests

Sir Mark Rowley must be removed as Met Police commissioner over the force's policing of pro-Palestine protests, campaigners against antisemitism say.

Met Commissioner must resign over Palestine protest policing, antisemitism campaigners say

United States Ukraine Weapons Explainer

US lawmakers approve multibillion-dollar aid package for Ukraine and Israel

London Marathon runners can expect sunshine and dry weather in the capital on Sunday, the Met Office has said.

London Marathon to bask in sun as runners attempt to finish famous race

Latest News

See more Latest News

Congress TikTok

US lawmakers pass legislation to ban TikTok within a year

Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has become the first album in Spotify history to reach more than 300 million streams in a single day.

Taylor Swift smashes Spotify record with new album getting 300 million streams in just a day
Mideast Tensions Satellite

Iranian attack damaged taxiway at Israeli air base, satellite image shows

China Kite Festival Photo Gallery

In Pictures: Colourful creations fill sky at Chinese kite festival

The Black Dog in Vauxhall is referenced on a track on Taylor Swift's latest album

Staff at London pub referenced in Taylor Swift song speak of 'whirlwind' of attention as fans flock to venue
People pass by a damaged electric pole caused by flooding due to heavy rains in Pakistan

Pakistani province issues flood alert and warns of heavy loss of life

Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region

Ukrainian drones targeting Russian power stations shot down, says Moscow

Alex Norris MP has outlined plans for the party to tackle shoplifting

Labour will tackle shoplifting amid 'record levels' with better protection for workers, shadow minister says
Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson

US House of Representatives on brink of approving aid for Ukraine and Israel

Nigeria Chess Education

Nigerian chess champion plays game for 60 hours in new global record bid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William told a volunteer he would 'take care' of Kate.

Prince William promises to ‘take care’ of Kate as he breaks silence on her cancer diagnosis
Prince William has returned to royal duties for the first time since Kate's cancer diagnosis.

William’s royal return: Prince visits food charity in first public engagement since Kate’s cancer diagnosis
Prince Harry backdated his new official status as a US resident to the exact day he and Meghan left Frogmore Cottage

Harry ‘backdated US residency to the day he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage ‘to make point to King & William’

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit