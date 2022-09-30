London Marathon could be disrupted by protestors marching for 'Just Stop Oil'

Just Stop Oil has warned there's "potential" for mass demonstrations they've organised in the capital to disrupt the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday. Picture: Alamy / LBC

By Will Taylor

Just Stop Oil has warned there's "potential" for mass demonstrations organised in the capital to disrupt the London Marathon, which takes place on Sunday.

The group says it will be "closing down central London" over the weekend by holding a "mass civil resistance march" through the city.

Organisers have said they're expecting "at least a couple of thousand" of their protestors to assemble for this weekend's action, accompanied by seven partner organisations.

Mel Carrington, a spokesperson for Just Stop Oil, told the PA news agency that though the group "don't have any plans to disrupt the marathon", "knock-on effects" on the event couldn't be ruled out.

Ms Carrington said: "Obviously, there's potential there that there'll be knock-on effects but that's not our intention."

She added: "We're not going to the same places that the Marathon will be. We've looked at the route, and we're not going there. What can I say?"

The campaign group will demonstrate alongside others including the Peace and Justice Project group, founded by former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Most London Marathon runners will start at 9.30am, with the race taking on average 4 hours 23 minutes for female entrants, and three hours 48 minutes to complete for male entrants.

The last leg of the race will see participants pass Embankment and Westminster Bridge as they approach the finish line on the Mall.

Just Stop Oil's webpage for the weekend's planned action tells protesters: "We will be marching from Euston, Paddington and Waterloo stations as well as dozens of points around the city, closing down central London, and then sitting down to hold People's Assemblies on roads and bridges."

Earlier this week, London mayor Sadiq Khan advised the group not to behave in a way that will alienate people it hopes to recruit.

On Saturday afternoon, Just Stop Oil will also be joining Don't Pay UK, a group campaigning against rising energy bills, which is staging a bill burning protest taking place at Parliament Square.

The group will also be holding protests in Lewisham and Brixton, in addition to other major cities across the country.