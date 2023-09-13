Breaking News

Schools shut and 35 London postcodes left with no water as Thames Water suffers 'power issue'

13 September 2023, 10:31 | Updated: 13 September 2023, 11:18

Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water
Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Thousands of homes in London have been cut off from water and schools have been forced to shut due to a power supply issue.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thames Water said 35 postcodes were affected by the problem, which is now fixed and should see supply return throughout Wednesday.

It is bringing in tankers to affected areas to support hospitals and critical infrastructure.

The provider said: "We're really sorry if you have low pressure or no water. It's been caused by a power supply problem which has affected our Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London.

"We're now back in power and expect water supply to return across the day."

Read more: Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham

It added in a statement: "As a precaution, we're bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure.

"Getting water supplies back on is our top priority and while our team work on this we're identifying everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need."

The affected post codes are: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

Munira Wilson, the Twickenham MP, said schools are having to shut because of the lack of water.

One Twitter account said they lived in TW13 and had no water for three hours.

"People are also panic buying water from the supermarkets. I am heavily pregnant and with a two year old. We have no water at all," the account claimed.

The Vineyard School in Richmond was among the schools to confirm it was closing, and it asked parents to pick up their children.

"The Vineyard School is closed due to no running water. Please collect your child. We will update you as soon as we know more for tomorrow," it tweeted.

St Richard Reynolds, in Twickenham, said: "Due to water issues, the college site has no option but to close from 10:30am today. Parents/Carers please look out for communication from the college for further details."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Berlin

Dozens help lift Berlin bus to free teenager trapped under vehicle

Bread star Jean Boht has died aged 91

Jean Boht who starred as Nellie Boswell in Carla Lane's sitcom Bread dies aged 91

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un examine a launch pad during their meeting at the Vostochny cosmodrome

Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘just fight’

Theresa May said Mr Rees Mogg ‘took a sledgehammer’ to the constitution

Jacob Rees-Mogg 'suggested Theresa May bring Queen into Brexit negotiations'

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev speaks on the phone as smoke and flames rise at the shipyard

Fire at Crimea shipyard after Ukrainian attack that damaged two ships

A replacement for overcrowded Barlinnie prison has been delayed.

'Miracle' more mistakes not happening in prisons as Scottish jails slammed in report

Liam Payne rushed to hospital on romantic holiday to Italy

Liam Payne 'in a bad way' after being rushed to hospital during romantic getaway to Lake Como

A large fire burns near Tennant Creek in the Northern Territory of Australia

Australian authorities working to protect Outback town against huge wildfire

The bodies were found in the village of Battisborough Cross

Woman and man found dead at home in quiet Devon village

Russia's Rostov-on-Don submarine has been badly damaged in a strike

Russia's $300 million Kilo-class submarine hit in attack on Black Sea Fleet naval base as fireballs light up shipyard

MI5's warning comes with news of a parliamentary researcher arrested and accused of being a Chinese spy.

Conservatives warned by MI5 that MP hopefuls 'could be spies'

Storm Daniel caused flooding in Libya

Rescuers recover 2,000 bodies as flooding in Libya displaces at least 30,000

The plan to fly migrants to Rawanda has been delayed again.

Another blow to Rwanda migrant plan as flights set to be delayed 'until December'

Smoke rises from a building in Hanoi, Vietnam

Children among the dead after fire in Vietnam’s capital

Baggage handlers work near a Qantas plane

Australia’s top court finds Qantas illegally fired 1,700 staff during pandemic

A new account has emerged that casts doubt on the JFK magic bullet theory

JFK assassination ‘magic bullet’ theory cast into doubt as ex-Secret service agent reveals new details

Latest News

See more Latest News

The economy shrank by more than expected

Economy shrinks by 0.5% in worse decline than economists feared as expert blames strikes and bad weather
Vladimir Putin (left) and Kim Jong Un shake hands

Kim Jong Un arrives at cosmodrome in Russia’s far east for meeting with Putin

Putin has welcomed Kim to Russia in the hopes of putting together a deal for munitions

Smiling Putin and Kim Jong Un vow to fight a "sacred" battle against the West as the tyrants meet for weapons talks
Tyre Nichols

Five police officers charged with civil rights crimes after Tyre Nichols killing

Theresa May has criticised Suella Braverman's comments about migrants

'It's not the language I would use': Theresa May slams Suella Braverman over migrant 'invasion' remarks
The Peckham protest

Shopkeeper denies choking woman he accused of shoplifting after huge protest erupts in Peckham
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires twin missiles towards sea in latest military aggression

Donald Trump

Prosecutor says ‘fairness’ behind decision to lump Trump in mass criminal trial

Iran Protests

US moves to sanction Iran one year after mass riots

Greg Hands (top right) told LBC on Tuesday the government remains "committed" to the pensions triple lock

Government insists it remains committed to triple lock after Pensions Secretary admits policy is 'unsustainable'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event
The Princess of Wales was pictured with injured fingers on an outing at HMP High Down

'Injured' Princess of Wales seen with bandaged fingers during prison outing after 'falling at home while trampolining'
Sarah Ferguson has revealed how she was supposed to be in the World Trade Center on 9/11

Sarah Ferguson recalls how she was meant to be in Twin Towers on 9/11 but was running late

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Police officer defends dancing at Notting Hill Carnival

'We still get the job done': Former front-line officer defends police dancing at Notting Hill Carnival
'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage,' says Andrew Marr

'The triple lock is an unsustainable outrage... almost everybody in politics privately agrees," says Andrew Marr
1 in 3 female surgeons have been sexually assaulted

Shelagh Fogarty hits out at the ‘boys club sexually molesting and abusing’ female surgeons

New survey described as “#MeToo movement for surgery”

Female NHS workers discuss ‘horrible memories’ after a new report on workplace sexual assault
Shelagh and caller Richard

'I've come to hate my mum': Full-time carer blames 13 years of Tory budget cuts for lack of local authority support
James and father

'Any dog can be triggered': Father shares horrifying moment he witnessed family dog attack his 5-year-old daughter
Journalist calls out Home Office for delayed action on dangerous dogs following attack.

Journalist and campaigner criticises timing of Suella Braverman's call to ban XL Bullies

David Lammy and caller Fatima

‘No school wants him’: This desperate mother cries as son with SEN is failed by the system

Andrew Castle and caller on net-zero

'It would be helpful if you were to do some proper research': Caller challenges Andrew Castle on Net-Zero
Shelagh and neonatal nurse

Neonatal nurse expresses 'real concern' about midwifery profession to Shelagh Fogarty

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit