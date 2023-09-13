Breaking News

Schools shut and 35 London postcodes left with no water as Thames Water suffers 'power issue'

Schools have been forced to shut after 35 London postcodes were left without water. Picture: Alamy/Google Maps/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Thousands of homes in London have been cut off from water and schools have been forced to shut due to a power supply issue.

Thames Water said 35 postcodes were affected by the problem, which is now fixed and should see supply return throughout Wednesday.

It is bringing in tankers to affected areas to support hospitals and critical infrastructure.

The provider said: "We're really sorry if you have low pressure or no water. It's been caused by a power supply problem which has affected our Ashford and Hampton water treatment works in west London.

"We're now back in power and expect water supply to return across the day."

It added in a statement: "As a precaution, we're bringing tankers into the area to support local hospitals and critical infrastructure.

"Getting water supplies back on is our top priority and while our team work on this we're identifying everyone in the affected area who has pre-registered with us as having special requirements, such as being medically reliant on water, so we can get in touch and make sure we give them the help and support they need."

The affected post codes are: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

Munira Wilson, the Twickenham MP, said schools are having to shut because of the lack of water.

#WestLondon Following a power issue in West London some customers have no water or low pressure this morning. We’re sorry for the disruption and we are working hard to fix the issue. For more details including a list of affected postcodes see https://t.co/xgkrM1AkCj — Thames Water 💧 (@thameswater) September 13, 2023

I'm trying to get more information for local residents and alarmed that schools are having to close because of this issue. @thameswater https://t.co/u8ad7qewkc — Munira Wilson MP 🇺🇦 (@munirawilson) September 13, 2023

One Twitter account said they lived in TW13 and had no water for three hours.

"People are also panic buying water from the supermarkets. I am heavily pregnant and with a two year old. We have no water at all," the account claimed.

Due to water issues, the college site has no option but to close from 10:30am today. Parents/Carers please look out for communication from the college for further details. — St Richard Reynolds (@StRRCCollege) September 13, 2023

The Vineyard School in Richmond was among the schools to confirm it was closing, and it asked parents to pick up their children.

"The Vineyard School is closed due to no running water. Please collect your child. We will update you as soon as we know more for tomorrow," it tweeted.

St Richard Reynolds, in Twickenham, said: "Due to water issues, the college site has no option but to close from 10:30am today. Parents/Carers please look out for communication from the college for further details."