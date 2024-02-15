Ian Wright line, Brunel line, Goblin line: Londoners give their verdicts on the Overground rebrand

15 February 2024, 13:00 | Updated: 15 February 2024, 13:33

Ian Wright is among the previous suggestions for one of the Overground line names
Ian Wright is among the previous suggestions for one of the Overground line names. Picture: Alamy/TfL

By Kit Heren

The six Overground lines have been rebranded to clear up confusion and celebrate London's diversity - but some people think transport bosses should have given the lines different names.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Overground - formed as a network in 2007 - has previously been referred to as a single entity, and has had orange branding throughout.

Sadiq Khan said some people had found this confusing, so has spent over £6 million giving each of the lines their own identity, including separate names and colours.

The names are: Lioness, Mildmay, Windrush, Weaver, Suffragette and Liberty.

Mr Khan and Transport for London (TfL) bosses said these names celebrated London's heritage and diversity.

But TfL did not consult the general public on the names, choosing instead to work with community organisations, historians and other groups.

And some people have spoken out after the names were revealed with their own suggestions.

Read more: ‘Not everyone is going to be happy’: Sadiq Khan defends £6.3m London Overground 'Lioness and Suffragette' rebrand

Read more: The Lioness Line! Windrush and Suffragette among new names for London Overground lines after £6 million rebrand

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during a visit to Highbury and Islington underground station, north London, to announce that London Overground services will be split into separate lines
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan during a visit to Highbury and Islington underground station, north London, to announce that London Overground services will be split into separate lines. Picture: Alamy

A popular alternative suggestion for the Windrush line was 'Ian Wright'. The line runs from Highbury and Islington in the north to various destinations in south London.

Wright was from Brockley, which is on the line, and played for Arsenal, about a mile north of Highbury and Islington, as well as Crystal Palace, one of the line's southern termini.

Some also said the Windrush line could have been called the Brunel line, after father-son duo Marc and Isambard, who built the Thames tunnel from Rotherhithe to Wapping through which the trains pass.

Others suggested more geographical themes for the lines, such as the North London line, Lea Valley line or the East London line, which are the older names for routes that have since been merged into the Overground.

A sign for the new Windrush line which was unveiled by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
A sign for the new Windrush line which was unveiled by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Alamy

Some said they would have preferred the Suffragette line to have been officially named the Goblin line, the nickname used by some passengers.

The line takes its name from its termini, Gospel Oak and Barking Riverside.

The Mildmay line, running from Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction, and connecting the Olympic Stadium with Kensington Olympia, could have been called the Olympic line, some said.

The new lines
The new lines. Picture: TfL

The renamed lines are:

  • The Lioness line: Euston to Watford Junction, running through Wembley. TfL said it "honours the historic achievements and lasting legacy created by the England women's football team". It will be yellow parallel lines on the map.

  • The Mildmay line: Stratford to Richmond/Clapham Junction, running through Dalston, "honours the small charitable hospital in Shoreditch" which is notable for "its pivotal role in the HIV/AIDS crisis in the 1980s". It will be blue parallel lines on the map.

  • The Windrush line: Highbury & Islington to Clapham Junction/New Cross/Crystal Palace/West Croydon. It runs through areas "with strong ties to Caribbean communities today, such as Dalston Junction, Peckham Rye and West Croydon and honours the Windrush generation". It will be red parallel lines on the map.

  • The Weaver line: Liverpool Street to Cheshunt/Enfield Town/Chingford. The line runs through Liverpool Street, Spitalfields, Bethnal Green and Hackney, which are "areas of London known for their textile trade, shaped over the centuries by diverse migrant communities and individuals. "It will be maroon parallel lines on the map.

  • The Suffragette line: Gospel Oak to Barking Riverside, which "celebrates how the working-class movement in the East End, fought for votes for woman and paved the way for women's rights". It runs to Barking, which was the home of the longest surviving Suffragette, Annie Huggett, who died at 103. It will be green parallel lines on the map.

  • The Liberty line: Romford to Upminster, which "celebrates the freedom that is a defining feature of London and references the historical independence of the people of Havering", through which it runs. It will be grey parallel lines on the map.
Ian Wright
Ian Wright. Picture: Alamy

The rebrand will take place over a week in the autumn and is set to cost £6.3 million. It will come out of Sadiq Khan's Greater London Authority budget.

The majority of the rebrand money will go towards updating customer information, including redesigning and redisplaying maps across all Tube and London Overground stations, and issuing new versions in print and online.

Public address announcements will be re-recorded and around 6,000 station direction signs will be updated.

Defending the rebrand decision on Thursday, Mr Khan insisted that the names have pleased "most people".

An Overground train in north-west London
An Overground train in north-west London. Picture: Alamy

He said: "It’s been a long process, we’ve been engaging with customers, communities, people across our city.

"We’ve announced the six names today, not everyone’s going to be happy but we think we’ve managed to please most people which is really important."

Mr Khan's Conservative opponent Susan Hall is among critics of the rebrand, who said it represented "virtue signalling".

Keith Prince, transport spokesman for the Conservatives in City Hall, labelled the rebrand a “wasted opportunity”.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Donald Trump

Trump in court for hearing that could decide start date of hush money trial

Pontins holiday camp at Pakefield, near Lowestoft, Suffolk

Revealed: Full list of Irish surnames on Pontins ‘blacklist’ as holiday company hit with new sanctions

David Cameron addresses reporters on a visit to Warsaw

David Cameron doubles down on Hitler warning to Donald Trump supporters amid transatlantic 'kiss my ass' row

Pietro Parolin

Israel complains after Vatican cardinal refers to ‘carnage’ in Gaza

A four-month-old boy died after the crash

Four-month-old baby killed after van crashes head-on with car in Leeds horror collision

Luke D'Wit, 34, is accused of murdering wealthy couple Stephen and Carol Baxter

Man ‘watched millionaire couple dying on phone app after poisoning them and rewriting their will,’ court hears

Jens Stoltenberg

We must not allow wedge to be driven between US and Europe, warns Nato chief

Sadiq Khan has defended the rebrand.

‘Not everyone is going to be happy’: Sadiq Khan defends £6.3m London Overground 'Lioness and Suffragette' rebrand

Vladimir Putin

I would prefer ‘more experienced’ Biden to Trump as US president, says Putin

Jessica Rennie

Schoolgirl pictured for first time after dying when she 'got into trouble in the water' in leisure centre swimming pool

Destroyed building hit by missile

Four civilians killed as Russia launches widespread missile attack on Ukraine

Harry and Meghan enjoyed a two-day trip in Whistler

Meghan and Harry hit the slopes in Whistler and are serenaded with God Save the King as they promote next Invictus Games

Exclusive
Esther Ghey's teenage daughter Brianna was murdered last year

Brianna Ghey's mum 'refuses to hate' her killers and feels 'signs' from her daughter like cherry blossoms and rainbows

Police at the scene in the St Philips area of Bristol where a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death

Boy, 16, knifed to death in Bristol 'by two attackers in masks who fled on bikes'

Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron

France and Ukraine to sign bilateral security agreement

The UK is set to be hit by unseasonably warm temperatures in the coming days.

Unseasonably warm weather to hit UK as temperatures near 20C with balmy winds from the Azores swooping in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Palestinians carrying their belongings

Israeli soldiers storm southern Gaza’s main hospital after attack kills patient

The Overground lines have been revealed

The Lioness Line! Windrush and Suffragette among new names for London Overground lines after £6 million rebrand
A man sat directly behind his fellow passenger on a nearly empty plane

Plane passenger’s anger after fellow traveller on near empty flight sits behind him even though most seats were free
A Sushi chef

Japan’s economy drops to fourth largest in world as recession hits

Tearful Carmen (L) and her mum Sandra on their way to Dignitas. Right, Sandra pictured one year before she was diagnosed with motor neurone disease

'From four seconds, she was gone': Daughter tells of her trip to Dignitas with her mother as calls grow for law change
Palestinian man with a donkey and cart

Patient killed as Israeli forces attack hospital in southern Gaza

Super Bowl Chiefs Parade Football

Gunfire at Super Bowl parade kills one and wounds nearly two dozen

Police are to get more cash to tackle anti-social behaviour

Every police force to get £1 million cash to tackle yobs ‘ruining lives’ with antisocial behaviour
Taiwan coastguard

Two Chinese fishermen drown after chase by Taiwanese coastguard

The Odysseus rocket launching on Thursday morning

'Let's make history': US moon launch 'a success' ahead of bid to be first private mission to land on lunar surface

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The couple's children have reportedly been using the Sussex name.

Harry and Meghan’s children ‘given Sussex name’ in bid to ‘unify’ family as couple’s new website launched
Queen Camilla with the Dames

Queen Camilla joins British acting royalty at star-studded event celebrating works of William Shakespeare
Meghan has issued a statement following the launch of the new website.

Meghan breaks silence following criticism over new Sussex website in rare statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit