Moped-riding gunman shown firing at victim in the street in CCTV footage

By Joe Cook

Shocking footage has been released by police showing a man being shot in London as they search for the moped-riding gunman.

The CCTV video shows the suspect driving towards two men, before pulling up and calmly shooting at the pair.

One of the men was hit in the back, hand and hip and has been left with life-changing injuries, police said.

Read more: France and UK clash over ‘dangerous and illegal' plans to block migrant crossings

Read more: 'Our patience is wearing thin': Biden announces vaccine requirements for 100m Americans

The 21-year-old had been chatting with a friend in the street at 12.35am on Cairnfield Avenue in Harlesden, north London.

The video shows the victim diving behind a car to take cover, as his friend desperately runs away.

Police said armed officers responded immediately but despite an extensive search they have not yet identified a suspect and enquiries into a potential motive are ongoing.

Detective Constable Oliver Kotis, from the Met's Specialist Crime team, urged those in the area to check doorbell and dashcam footage to see if they can help the manhunt effort.

Read more: Prince William personally thanks Britain's life-savers on Emergency Services Day

Read more: Man arrested at Bristol petrol station after knifeman forces staff to hide in safe room

"For sheer luck we could have had two people shot dead in the street; this could have been a double murder investigation," he said.

"The suspect is a dangerous offender who has access to a firearm and we have seen that they are prepared to use it.

"It is vital that we catch them. Police and communities must work together to apprehend violent criminals who cause bloodshed and misery on our streets.

"Silence protects them - please, if you can help us, make contact. We will speak to you in the strictest of confidence.

"Alternatively, if you are someone that doesn't want to engage with the police, you can use anonymous methods such as Crimestoppers - we will not even know your name. What matters most is that you make the call and help us catch a violent criminal."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference CAD 158/24 August.